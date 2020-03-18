After PUBG MOBILE, Choppa helicopter comes to Fortnite with latest update

Highlights Fortnite has got a new helicopter in-game for players to use.

Called the Choppa, the helicopter can be found scattered around the map.

Up to four players can ride the Choppa together.

Battle royale is a hot genre in the gaming industry right now and the two games that have made a fortune exploiting this trend are PUBG MOBILE and Fortnite. Both these games keep competing to gather more players and as a result, both of them keep offering new content for players to spend more time in the game. A few months ago, PUBG MOBILE took the fight to the sky with a new helicopter and now, Fortnite has followed the same path.

Fortnite has just received a new update that brings a couple of new additions to the game to go with the theme of the current season. The most prominent one in this is the Choppa vehicle, which is a small helicopter for players to use during a match. The Choppa can seat up to four players at once and it lets the passengers fire on enemies on the ground. The intro video has shown a squad of four firing on Deadpool with a machine gun.

Similar to PUBG MOBILE, the Choppa will be available for players scattered across the map. The helicopter will be present on helipads and players will have to get in to fly around with the helicopter. Fortnite doesn't say whether the Choppa will stay permanently in the game or it will disappear after one season similar to the airplane.

The Choppa is not the only new addition to the game. The update also brings some modifications to the map, opening up some locked areas and damaging a few. Similar to PUBG MOBILE's loadouts, Fortnite gains lockers wherein players will be able to create their own weapon presets along with costumes.

A couple of months ago, PUBG MOBILE got the helicopter in a separate gameplay mode. Called the Payload mode, it allowed players to involve aerial warfare, complete with helicopters and rocket launchers. Players on the ground were given rocket launchers and grenade launchers to knock down enemies airborne in helicopters. Additionally, players could revive their teammates by collecting their player tags and redeeming at a communication tower.

The PC version of PUBG also recently got a new map called the Krakin and it is expected to make it to the Mobile version very soon. PUBG MOBILE is also expected to get an updated Erangel 2.0 map. This map will be an enhanced version of the original Erangel with some texture improvements so as to make the map more lively and interactive.