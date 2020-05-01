After Reliance Jio, Vodafone offers free 2GB data per day to users

Highlights Vodafone users 2GB free data every day for seven days

Great news for Vodafone users as the telecom giant is reportedly gifting its subscribers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling. Although the company didn't make any official announcement about it, several users have claimed that they have received additional 2GB data per day along with an unlimited calling facility. As per users, the free data pack has a validity of seven days, reports Telecom Talk.

The report further states that the users can dial 121363 from their phones to check whether they are eligible for the free recharge or not. The users who are eligible will get an SMS from the company confirming the free recharge. "Special gift from Vodafone to overcome Lockdown blues," Vodafone message to eligible users read. The users who are not eligible will be notified through a voice message.

Earlier, to help it, subscribers, under lockdown, Vodafone had announced the double data benefit on three prepaid plans recently. The plans include Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 that have different validity but all offer 4GB data per.

The Rs 299 which earlier offered 2GB data per day but now offers 4GB data per day data benefits. Apart from 4GB data, the Rs 299 plan also offers unlimited local/national calls to all networks along with 100 SMS/Day. The pack has a validity of 28 days. The 449 also offers 4GB data per day along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It has a validity of 56 days. The third plan to offer 4GB data costs Rs 699. Along with the data benefits, it also provides unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 84 days.

The plan is currently available in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan and Jammu, and Kashmir

Reliance Jio was the first telecom operator to come up with a free recharge pack for its users. Jio, under this plan, will offer free 2GB data per day till May first week. Jio users can check the eligibility on My Plans section in the MyJio Mobile app. The report further stated that the Jio accounts are being credited randomly so users may or may not receive the free benefits. The availability for the same can be checked on the Jio app. For example, if you are using a Rs 349 prepaid plan. You will get a total of 5GB data every day. The plan comes with 3GB data every day and with free data benefits, the users will get a total of 5GB data. The plan also comes along with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day.