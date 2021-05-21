Business Today
Air India servers hacked, credit card details of fliers stolen: Here is everything we know about it so far

Air India on Friday evening said that its servers have been hacked and data, including credit card details and personal information like date of birth of fliers, has been stolen. The servers are now secure, says Air India.

twitter-logoIndia Today Tech | May 21, 2021 | Updated 22:33 IST
(Picture: Reuters)

Highlights

  • Air India has suffered a hacking attack on its servers.
  • Data of potentially millions of customers has been stolen.
  • Air India says that it is informing affected fliers by email.

