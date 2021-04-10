Airplane misidentifies female passengers using title Miss as children, takes off with heavier load

Highlights A flight from UK to Spain took off with more than a metric ton heavier than expected.

It happened because the software women as children.

The women who were given the title of Miss or opted for the title Miss were counted as children by the faulty airline system.

A flight from UK to Spain took off with more than a metric ton heavier than expected after a software registered women as children. It so happened that the women who were given the title of "Miss" or opted for the title "Miss" were counted as children by the faulty airline system. Due to this, the system allocated them a child's standard weight of 35 kg instead of the correct female standard weight of 69 kg.

"There was a fault in the system which, when a female passenger checked in for the flight and used or was given the title 'Miss', caused the system checked her in as a child. The system allocated them a child's standard weight of 35 kg as opposed to the correct female standard weight of 69 kg. Consequently, with 38 females checked in incorrectly and misidentified as children, the G-TAWG takeoff mass from the load sheet was 1,244 kg below the actual mass of the aircraft," the report states.

Although the incident did not affect the flight's safety, it was termed as a serious incident by the Air Accidents investigation branch. Due to the misidentification, the Boeing 737's mass from the load sheet was 1,244 kg below the actual mass of the aircraft. However, the report states that the pilot did not use much thrust during takeoff, it was in fact "marginally less" than the expected thrust. This means that the safety of the aircraft was not compromised.

"The health and safety of our customers and crew is always our primary concern. Following this isolated incident, we corrected a fault identified in our IT system. As stated in the report, the safe operation of the flight was not compromised," Tui, the Aircraft operator said in a statement. This was not the only incident, due to the faulty software, two other Tui aircraft took off from the UK with incorrect load sheets.

Following the gaffe that could have affected the safety of the passengers and aircraft, Tui introduced a new system that would ensure that the adult female passengers would be referred to as "Ms" and not "Miss" on the relevant documentation. The aircraft operator also said that the process would also include a secondary check by Operations staff against passenger loads.