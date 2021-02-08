Airtel and Jio Disney+ Hotstar VIP users can now upgrade to premium subscription, here is now

Highlights Some Airtel and Jio prepaid plans offer a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Users can now upgrade to a premium subscription by tapping on Upgrade by logging into the Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Dinsey+ Hotstar has also revised plans, as per the company's help page on Twitter.

Telecom companies Airtel and Jio are currently offering various streaming benefits. One common streaming benefit with Airtel and Jio prepaid plans was the VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Until now, the telcos did not offer a Premium subscription to the streaming benefit. According to an online report, the VIP subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar can now upgrade to a Premium subscription.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP users have to log in to their account and tap on the upgrade option which will show them an option to upgrade to Premium by paying the balance amount. The subscribers will have to pay an amount depending upon the remaining time period of the VIP subscription. The remaining balance amount of the VIP subscription will be deducted from the Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription fee. The development was first noted by Only Tech.

Until now, Disney+ Hotstar did not consider promotional offers or coupons as direct purchases and hence did not allow users to upgrade to a premium subscription, according to the documents cited by the report. Users would be required to purchase a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar separately. However, with the current development users can upgrade by logging into their accounts and paying the remaining balance.

Disney+ Hotstar is also likely to increase the subscription price of Disney+ Hotstar. It has not been officially announced by the company. However, according to reports, the subscription price is being varied between Rs 399, Rs 499, and Rs 599 across devices. Disney+ Hotstar through their hep page on Twitter replied to customers noting, "Yes, the price for Disney+ Hotstar VIP is revised and therefore you will see the new prices.'

VIP subscribers can watch on 1 screen at a time with a resolution up to HD and Dolby 5.1 audio. Premium subscribers can watch on two screens to FHD quality. VIP users get only dubbed audio while premium users get English as well as dubbed audio.

There is a range of prepaid plans from Airtel and Jio that offer Disney+ Hotstar benefits. Following are the benefits that Rs 401 plan from Airtel and Jio give the following benefits:

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan: This plan gives 30GB data for a validity of 28 days along with an annual VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. This is a data-only plan and does not offer any calling benefits.

Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan: The plan gives 90GB data, that is 3GB data per day along with an additional 6GB. The plan is valid for 28 days. Coming to the voice benefits, this plan gives unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network within the country. This plan comes with a yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.