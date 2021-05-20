Airtel and Vi Rs 49 plan, free calling from Jio and BSNL extended validity, Covid-19 relief offers detailed

Highlights Airtel, Jio and Vi are giving its users double benefits with some plans.

BSNL and Jio are giving free calls to their users.

BSNL is giving extended validity for some plans till may 31, 2021.

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi have introduced Covid 19 relief offers for users, mainly in the low-income group who have not been able to get their recharges done due to the pandemic. BSNL is giving extended validity till May 31 under which its users will get incoming calls and 100 minutes outgoing calls. Jio is giving 300 minutes of free calls to its users. Jio has also introduced two prepaid plans for JioPhone users. Airtel and Vodafone Idea or Vi have introduced a Rs 49 prepaid plan and giving double benefits with a Rs 79 prepaid plan.





BSNL and Jio offer free calls

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced free validity for prepaid users whose validity expired on or after April 1. The telco has also noted that affected prepaid subscribers who were not able to recharge after April 1, 2021, due to Covid 19 and Cyclone Tauktae will get free validity up to May 31, 2021. The affected prepaid customers will get 100 minutes of free talktime to make calls with an extension of validity. The free validity and 100 minutes calling will be given to these plan vouchers priced at Rs 107, Rs 197 and Rs 397.

Earlier this month Jio announced Covid relief offers for JioPhone users and announced 300 minutes of free outgoing calls and also introduced two new plans under double data benefits for JioPhone users. The initiative has been announced for users who have not been able to get a recharge done because of the pandemic. Under this initiative, Jio will offer 10 minutes per day to the affected Jio users for the entire period of the pandemic. The initiatives are meant to ensure connectivity for Jio Phone users, especially those belonging to the less-privileged sections of society.

JioPhone Rs 39 and Rs 69 prepaid plans: The newly introduced JioPhone plans priced at Rs 39 and Rs 69 have a validity of 14 days and offer data and calling benefits. These plans fall under the Buy 1 Get 1 offer and will give users double the benefits.

The Rs 39 prepaid plan offers 100 MB of high-speed data, unlimited calling and 14 days validity. The plan thus offers 1400 MB data spread for 14 days with speed reduced to 64 Kbps after exhaustion of high-speed data.The second plan launched by Jio for JioPhone users is priced at Rs 69 and offers 0.5 GB high-speed data per day, truly unlimited calling, and 14 days validity. The plan thus offers 7GB data spread over 14 days with speed reduced to 64 Kbps after exhaustion of high-speed data.

Other JioPhone prepaid plans giving the buy 1 get 1 free benefits are priced at Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 175, Rs 155 and Rs 185. All plans have a 28-day validity and give 0.1GB, 0.5GB, 1GB and 2GB data per day respectively.

Airtel and Vi announce Rs 49 prepaid plan for low income groups

Airtel, as a one-time gesture, is giving the Rs 49 pack free of cost to over 55 million low-income customers. The Rs 49 pack offers users 100 MB of data and Rs 38 worth of talk time with a validity of 28 days.

Vi is giving Rs 49 prepaid plan free to over 60 million low income customers due to the current situation. The plan offers talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel and Vi introduce Rs 79 plan with double benefits

Additionally, Airtel and Vi have launched a plan at Rs 79 that will give users double benefits. While Airtel's Rs 79 plan gives Rs 128 talktime, 200MB data, Rs 0.60 per minute tariff for local, STD, and landline calls, along with a validity of 28 days. Vi's Rs 79 Combo Voucher RC79 that will give users the benefit of Double Talktime of Rs 128 (64+64) and 200 MB of data for a validity of 28 days for a limited time period.



