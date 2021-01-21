Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi prepaid plans under Rs 600 with up to 84 days validity and 5GB daily data

Highlights Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan gives 3GB daily data with 56 days validity. Jio plans under Rs 600 offer 2GB daily data.

Vi Rs 595 plan offers 2 GB daily data 56 days validity and premium access to Zee5.

BSNL Rs 599 plan offers 5GB daily data with 84 days validity.

Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans under Rs 600 that give generous amounts of data with long validities. If you are looking for prepaid plans for 56 days or 84 days validity, you should consider these plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi. Some of these plans offer streaming benefits while some offer more data. Let's have a look at these plans in detail.

Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan: Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan offers 3GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 56 days validity. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 598 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan from Airtel offers 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS. The plan has a validity of 84 days and offers the mobile version of Prime Video, subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, free online courses and cashback on Fastag.

Jio Rs 598 prepaid plan: Jio's Rs 598 prepaid plan gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan has a validity of 56 days. The plan also gives a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio Rs 599 prepaid plan: This plan has identical benefits as the above-stated plan but with 84 days validity and no subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Vi Rs 599 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan gives 1.5GB daily data with 84 days validity. The plan gives access to Vi movies and TV and Weekend Rollover Data benefit. The plan also gives extra 5GB data if recharged through the app.

Vi Rs 595 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB daily data with 56 days validity and premium access to Zee5 premium. The plan gives unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.



BSNL Rs 599 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by BSNL offers 5GB data per day with 84 days validity, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. BSNL is also giving a free subscription to the Zing app till February 28, 2021.



Looking at the above stated. offers, users can decide which plans they want to go according to their requirement. If they do not want any streaming benefit and want to go for pure data plans, then Airtel's Rs 558, Jio's Rs 599 , Vi's Rs 599 and BSNL's Rs 599 plans are ideal. If they want streaming benefits like Zee5 Premium or Disney+ Hotstar, they can go for Rs 598 prepaid plan by Jio and Vi's Rs 595 prepaid plans.