Airtel, BSNL, Jio, broadband plans with unlimited data, calling and streaming benefits under Rs 1500

Highlights Airtels basic broadband plans start at Rs 499 and Rs 799 and offer unlimited internet with varying speeds.

BSNL revised its basic Rs 449 broadband plan and made it available in all circles and introduced a Rs 599 broadband plan.

Jio has JioFiber broadband plans starting at Rs 399 and has plans that give the maximum streaming benefits with up to 12 OTT channels.

With work from home culture becoming a norm for many this year and an increase in the demand for OTT benefits, 2020 saw telcos bringing in some affordable broadband plans. Let's have a look at these plans being offered by Airtel, BSNL and Jio under Rs 1500.

Airtel Unlimited Rs 499 broadband plan: This broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 40 Mbps speed and other additional benefits like subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music and Shaw academy.

Airtel Premium Rs 799 broadband plan: This broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 70 Mbps speed and other additional benefits like subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music and Shaw academy.

While writing this article, Airtel's website shows Rs 499 and Rs 799 as the basic broadband plans. However, last month, some users spotted that the basic plans were revised to Rs 589 and Rs 943 respectively.

Airtel Entertainment broadband plan at Rs 999: Airtel XStream entertainment broadband plan offers unlimited internet and calls with high speed up to 200 Mbps. The streaming benefits of this plan include a yearly subscription to Zee5 Premium and Amazon Prime with access to the Airtel XStream box.

Airtel Ultra broadband plan at Rs 1499: Airtel XStream ultra-broadband plan offers unlimited internet with speed up to 300 Mbps and unlimited local and STD calls. The streaming benefits of this plan include a yearly subscription to Zee5 Premium and Amazon Prime with access to the Airtel XStream box.



BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan: When BSNL rolled out its broadband plans in October, it said it will be for a promotional period of 90 days. It is to be seen if the telco regularises this plan. The rs 449 broadband plan, also called as the Fibre Basic plan offers 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. Users opting for this plan will also get unlimited voice calling to any network within India. BSNL has made this plan widely available across all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar.

BSNL Rs 599 Fibre Basic Plus broadband plan: This is another basic broadband plan was brought in by the government-owned telco just last week. As of now, this plan gives FTTH services. This plan offers 60Mbps speeds up to 3300GB. The plan comes with unlimited data benefits for users. After the users exhaust the monthly FUP limit, speeds will be reduced to 2Mbps. However, there is no limit on how much users can download or upload at 2Mbps speeds after reaching the FUP limit.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan: This plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.

BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan: BSNL Fibre Premium broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. This plan comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar.

BSNL Ultra Fibre Rs 1499 broadband plan: This plan by BSNL offers up to 300 Mbps speed till 4TB or 4000GB is reached. After the FUP limit, the speed is reduced to 4 Mbps. This plan, too, gives unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country. This plan also comes with a free premium membership to DIsney+ Hotstar.

JioFiber has broadband plans starting at Rs 399 Rs 699. These plans offer truly unlimited internet at 30Mbps and 60Mbps speed respectively. These plans do not come with any OTT subscriptions but offer unlimited calling.

Jio Rs 999 broadband plan that comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds at up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 11 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 1000. Other plans come in the slightly upper range.

JioFiber diamond broadband plan: The diamond plan costs Rs 1499 and offers unlimited internet with download and upload speeds capped at up to 300Mbps. Along with providing unlimited voice calling, it also offers a free subscription to 12 OTT apps at no extra cost.

Users can also consider broadband plans from Excitel that gives unlimited data with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 699, Rs 849 and Rs 999 respectively for a month's validity in 13 cities.



