Airtel, BSNL, Jio, Vi Rs 999 postpaid plan with add-on connections and streaming benefits compared

Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi offer a range of postpaid plans. While BSNL introduced a postpaid plan starting at Rs 199 in December last year, the private telcos offer postpaid plans starting from Rs 399. BSNL is offering unlimited on-net voice calling with 300 minutes of off-net voice calls including MTNL circles of Mumbai and Delhi and 100 free SMS. The postpaid plan offers 25GB of high-speed data with data rollover allowed up to 75GB. Coming to the Rs 399 postpaid plan from the private telcos, Airtel and Vi offer 40GB data and Jio, gives 75GB with the postpaid plan with unlimited calling and 100SMS per day. Some users prefer long-term postpaid plans. Airtel, BSNL and Jio offer postpaid plans at Rs 999 and Vi offer a family postpaid plan at Rs 399. Let's have a look at these plans in detail.

Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan: The plan offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with 150GB 3G or 4G data per month with data rollover up to 200GB. The plan gives a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar along with a subscription to Airtel XStream. The plan allows 4 family add on connections -- 3 regular plus one add on connection. The additional benefits of this plan include handset protection and unlimited calls for the ad on connection. Beyond the consumption of allocated data quota, value-based charging will be applicable at 2 paise per MB.

BSNL Rs 999 postpaid plan: This postpaid plan gives 75GB of high-speed data with data rollover allowed up to 225GB. After the data limit is reached, users will be charged Rs 10.24 per GB. This postpaid plan offers 100 SMS per day including Mumbai and Delhi in the MTNL network. The plan brings 3 family connections with unlimited voice calling, 75GB data and 100 SMS per day with each separate family connection. The unlimited voice calling facility comes with a limit of 250 minutes per day after which the customer will be charged at base plan tariffs.

Jio Rs 999 postpaid plan: The plan offers 200GB data with unlimited calls and SMS. Users subscribing to this plan can get three additional family SIM cards with this plan. The plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan's validity depends on the bill cycle. The plan also requires an additional Rs 99 for a Prime subscription.

Vi Rs 999 postpaid plan: The plan is llisted under the "postpaid plans for family in UP East circle" offers 200GB data to the primary user with 200GB rollover data. The plan offers 5 connections, 1 primary, and 4 add on connections. The plan also offers unlimited calls with 100 SMS per day. The secondary user from this plan gets 30GB data with unlimited calls and SMS with 50GB data rollover and 100 SMS per month. Streaming benefits of this plan include 1 year's subscription to Amazon Prime, Zee5 Premium and a subscription to Vi movies and TV. For users who cannot access this plan can opt for Rs 1099 postpaid plan that gives unlimited data and subscription to Netflix but for a sinle connection.