Airtel, BSNL, Jio, Vi Vodafone offer postpaid plans with streaming benefits under Rs 800, which one should you buy?

Highlights Airtel postpaid plan comes at Rs 749 with 2 connections and offers a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel XStream.

Jio Rs 799 postpaid plan comes with unlimited calling and SMS benefits and is the only telco to give a subscription to Netflix at this price point.

Vi Rs 799 postpaid plan allows three connections -- one primary and two add-ons and subscription to Amazon Prime and Zee5 Premium.

With the recent revision in postpaid plans, telcos are offering streaming, add-on and rollover benefits. Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi have postpaid plans priced at Rs 749, Rs 798 and Rs 799 respectively. If you are considering postpaid plans at this price point, you should consider the following benefits being provided by telcos.

Airtel Rs 749 postpaid plan: This plan offers 125GB rollover data for add on connections, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gives unlimited calling with a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel XStream. The plan also gives one free add-on connection with unlimited data benefits. This plan gives 1-add on connection in addition to one regular connection.

BSNL Rs 798 postpaid plan: This postpaid plan gives 50GB of high-speed data with data rollover allowed up to 150GB. After the data limit is reached, users will be charged Rs 10.24 per GB. This postpaid plan offers 100 SMS per day including Mumbai and Delhi in the MTNL network. The plan brings 2 family connections with unlimited voice calling, 50GB and 100 SMS per day with each separate family connection.



Jio Rs 799 postpaid plan: This postpaid plan gives 150GB of data after which the customer is charged Rs 10 per GB. The plan gives unlimited calling and SMS benefits. The plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Users have to pay an additional Rs 99 for a subscription to Amazon Prime. However, this is the only postpaid plan that gives a subscription to Netflix. The plan also gives streaming benefits to Disney+ Hotstar.

Vi Rs 799 family postpaid plan: This postpaid plan offers 120GB monthly data, 200GB data rollover, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per month. The postpaid plan allows three connections -- one primary and two add-ons. The plan gives 60GB data for primary users and 30GB data for secondary users. The data rollover for the primary user is 200GB while the secondary user is 50GB while both the users get 100 SMS per month each. The primary user gets access to ZEE5 Premium, Amazon Prime, and Vi Movies and TV while the secondary user only gets access to Vi Movies and TV.

Considering the benefits of the above-stated plans, it can be noted that Airtel gives data, calling and streaming benefits for Rs 749. Jio PostPaid Plus plan gives a subscription to Netflix. However, users have to pay to an additional Rs 99 for Amazon Prime. So, if users are big on Netflix, they can consider this plan. If users are looking for more add-on connections at this price point, they can consider Vi's postpaid plan that gives three connections in total and streaming benefits. Vi's postpaid plan is the only plan that gives an OTT subscription to Zee5 Premium.