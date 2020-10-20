Airtel giving away Xtream Box set-top box with built-in chromecast free to some users, conditions apply

Highlights Airtel announced that it will give a free XStream Box to existing users.

It is not clear if the box is premium or basic. DTH plans are available for Rs 1300, Rs 3600 and Rs 5999.

Users will get a 10 per cent off with the code ADTV10.

Airtel is giving a Free Xstream Box to existing subscribers as it launches new Fiber plans with unlimited data and revised prices for new customers. The benefits are extended to existing customers with no conditions.

"We would also like to offer you a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box that turns your existing TV into a smart TV. So you can watch TV channels and your favourite web series on the big screen. And with subscriptions to popular streaming apps include, you'll never run out of movies and series to binge-watch with your family," Airtel noted in emails to existing XStream customers. It is not clear if the XStream box AIrtel is giving for free is basic or premium. Users will be required to make one time payment of Rs 1500 which is refundable. Users will also get a 10 per cent off with the code ADTV10.

The offer is available in select cities like Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and Bangalore. Users can also look up Airtel's website to see if their city falls where the company is giving this offer.

Some features of the XStream box are that it is available to select users. These include Airtel Thanks users who will be at an added advantage as they are likely to be the Airtel Xtream Fiber users. These customers have received mails from Airtel about the offer.

How to get the Airtel Xtreme Box for free:

Users can visit https://www.airtel.in/dth/Noida

Alternatively, users can also go to the Airtel Thanks App where the offer is being made.

Airtel is giving a special offer for thanks users to Buy Xstream Box at only Rs 2249.

--XStream Plans are available for Rs 1300, Rs 3600 and Rs 5999.

--Users can select the plan they wish to subscribe to.

--They need to enter the details after which the plan will be activated.



"Thank you for trusting us with the task of helping you stay connected. We understand the importance of connectivity for you to manage your work, schooling and entertainment needs from the safety of your home. We have also heard how your data requirements have increased at this time.

That's why we are launching the new Fiber plans with unlimited data and revised prices for our new customers," Airtel wrote in an email to select customers.



"For us, our existing customers like you are the most important, and therefore, we would like to thank you for being with us. As a token of our appreciation, we are extending all these benefits to you as well, with no conditions."



