Airtel Independence Day offer: Users to get free 1000GB data with Xstream Fiber subscription

Airtel is giving free additional 1000GB data to the new subscribers of the Airtel Xstream Fiber Home Broadband plan. Airtel has rolled out the plan as an Independence Day offer for a promotional period. The plan can be availed at the purchase of a new Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband connection. The validity for the additional 1000GB data is for six months. Users can avail this plan till August 16 midnight, as per Airtel's website.

The limited period offer applies to all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans and is available to customers across all top cities where Airtel provides Xstream Fiber broadband services.

Airtel Xstream Fibre offers ultra-fast broadband with speeds up to 1Gbps and serves the requirements of multiple connected devices in today's homes.

Airtel Xstream Fiber plans start at Rs 799 per month and with the limited period offer of 1000GB additional data, the subscription is designed to add even more value to the plan. Airtel Xstream Fiber also provides Airtel Thanks benefits such as 12 months Amazon Prime membership and Airtel Xstream content plus Wynk Music.

Users must note that the additional 1000GB offer is not applicable on unlimited data and prepaid broadband plans.

Airtel Xstream is currently offering four plans including Basic, Entertainment, VIP, and Premium plans.

Airtel Xstream Basic Plan: This plan offers 150GB data at 100 Mbps and comes for Rs 799 per month.

Airtel Xstream Entertainment Plan: This plan offers 300GB data at 200 Mbps at Rs 999 per month.

Airtel Xstream Premium Plan: This plan offers 500GB data at 300 Mbps speed and comes at Rs 1499 per month.

Airtel Xstream VIP Plan: This plan offers unlimited data at 1Gbps speed. The plan comes at Rs 3999 per month.

Users subscribing to entertainment, VIP, and Premium plans get the benefit of Amazon Prime subscriptions along with access to Airtel Xstream. All plans get unlimited local and STD call benefits.

Airtel launches Xstream Fiber services in new cities: Airtel has expanded its Xstream Fiber services in six cities including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Ghazipur, Kota, and Rohtak. The six cities including Ajmer are not provided the landline services which means that Airtel has launched its Xstream Fiber services through a Local Cable Operator (LCO), Telecom Talk noted.

Airtel said it would launch Xstream Fiber Services soon in Akola, Amaravati, Bahraich, Barabanki, Bikaner, Chandauli, Chandrapur, Davanagere, Dharamshala, Dhule, Hosur, Jalgaon, Jhunjhunu, Latur, Muzzafarnagar, Nanded, Ramanathapuram, Ratnagiri, Satara, Solapur, Sonbhadra, Tirupati and Udaipur.