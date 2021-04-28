Airtel, Jio and Vi 2GB daily data prepaid recharge plans with 56 days, 84 days validity

Highlights Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans with 2GB daily data benefits.

The plans started here give 56 days and 84 days validity and are priced under Rs 800.

The prepaid recharge plans also give access to unlimited calls, SMS and streaming benefits.

Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans that give various benefits including generous amounts of data, unlimited calling, SMS and access to streaming benefits. The telecom companies offer 2GB daily data plans with various validities. For 56 days validity, the prepaid plans that give 2GB daily data are priced under Rs 500, and 84 days validity plans with 2GB daily data are priced under Rs 700. Vi is currently giving double data benefits with its plans so it offers 2+2= 4GB daily data with the 2GB prepaid plans. These plans are ideal for users who do not want to recharge every month but also do not want to subscribe to annual plans.



Airtel, Jio and Vi prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and 56 days validity

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan: This is a double data prepaid plan and offers 4GB daily data for 56 days. The plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan also has the binge all night offer and weekend rollover data benefit.

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Jio gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Airtel offers 2GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 56 days validity. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music.



Airtel, Jio and Vi prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and 84 days validity

Vi Rs 699 prepaid plan: Vi Vodafone is giving double data with this prepaid plan. Thus, this prepaid plan gives 4GB of data per day with a validity of 84 days. The plan also gives truly unlimited local and national calls to all networks. The prepaid plan gives 100 local and national SMS per day. The plan also gives weekend rollover data that lets users use the unused data of weekdays on weekends.

Airtel Rs 698 prepaid plan: This plan offers 2GB of data per day with truly unlimited calls. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan are identical to the above-stated plan. For prepaid plans above Rs 598, Airtel is giving six 1GB coupons for users recharging from the Airtel Thanks app. This means users can avail an additional 6GB of data with this plan.

Jio Rs 599 prepaid plan: The prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data with 84 days validity. The plan gives unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network of the country. The plan gives 100SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



