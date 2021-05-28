Airtel, Jio and Vi 3GB daily data plans with 56 days, 84 days validity that you can go for

Highlights Airtel, Jio and Vi 3GB daily data plans can come in handy for users looking for remote work and streaming benefits.

Vi prepaid plans give access to year long benefits of Disney+ Hotstar.

Some of these plans also give access to additional data coupons.

Getting a recharge for every month can be a task, especially for users who require daily data for remote work and access to entertainment apps along with calling benefits. In such cases, 3GB daily data plans that come with 56 days and 84 days can prove beneficial for users as they also come with additional data coupons. Until recently, Vi gave 1GB, 1.5GB, and 2+2GB daily data but it lacked 3GB daily data prepaid packs. Now, it has included four new plans that will give users 3GB daily with 28 days, 56 days, and 84 days validity along with Disney+ Hotstar benefits. All these prepaid plans are priced under Rs 1000.

Airtel, Jio and Vi 3GB daily data plans with 56 days validity

Airtel offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs 558 with 56 days validity that gives 3GB daily data and access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and Airtel XStream. The other benefits of these plans include free hellotunes, Wynk Music, Apollo 24 |7 care and free access to FastAg.

While Jio does not offer any prepaid plan that gives 3Gb daily data with 56 days validity, Vi gives a prepaid plan that is priced at Rs 601 that offers 3GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The additional benefits of this plan include high-speed nighttime data, weekend rollover benefit and access to Vi movies and TV.

Airtel, Jio and Vi 3GB daily data plans with 84 days validity

While Airtel does not offer any prepaid plan that gives 3GB daily data with 84 days validity, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans that offer such benefits.

Vi Rs 801 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for 84 days and gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives 16GB of extra data and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It also gives additional benefits like high-speed nighttime internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and Vi movies and TV

Jio Rs 999 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for Rs 999 and gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 84 days validity. It also gives access to Jio apps.

Looking at the above-prepaid plans, one can conclude that Vi is a little ahead in offering benefits with 3GB daily data plans. The Rs 801 prepaid plan from Vi is the most pocket-friendly plan in this category and also gives year-long streaming benefits which no other telco currently offers.



