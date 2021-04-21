Airtel, Jio and Vi prepaid recharge plans with 1.5GB and 2GB daily data under Rs 300

Highlights Airtel, Jio and Vi give prepaid plans with 1.5GB and 2GB daily data under Rs 300.

These plans are ideal for monthly recharges as they have 28 days validity.

Some plans also give access to streaming benefits, double data and data coupons.

Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid recharge plans that give 1.5GB and 2GB daily data. These recharge plans are priced under Rs 300. They give data, unlimited calls, and SMS benefits. Most of these plans have a validity of 28 days, so these plans are ideal for users looking for monthly recharges. Airtel gives the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition with its prepaid plans. All three telcos give access to their respective streaming apps. Some recharge plans from Vi also give access to double data benefits, through which users can get access to 4GB daily data with calls and SMS under Rs 300. Some recharge plans also give data coupons that may be app exclusive. Users can redeem extra data if they have access to the app from Airtel, Jio and Vi.

Airtel, Jio and Vi prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data under Rs 300

Airtel offers prepaid plans at Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289 and Rs 299 that give 1.5 GB daily data and 28 days validity. All plans offer unlimited calling, 100SMS per day and give access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. The Rs 289 plan gives access to Zee5 Premium for a month. All plans give access to a free subscription to AirtelXstream, free HelloTunes and Wynk music with a slight difference in additional benefits.

Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data with 28 days validity taking the total data spread to 42GB. The plan offers unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network in the country and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 249 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data with 28 days with unlimited calls and 100SMS per day. The plan gives access to Vi movies and TV. It recently partnered with Viacom 18 to give users access to Voot Select. The plan gives weekend data rollover data with extra 5GB if recharged from the app.





Airtel, Jio and Vi prepaid plans with 2GB daily data under Rs 300

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB of data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day and comes for a 28-day validity. The additional benefits of this plan include an Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music with access to free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on Fastag. Moreover, this plan gives access to Bharti Axa life insurance. Users getting a recharge from the Airtel Thanks app get a discount of Rs 50 and 2GB additional data for this prepaid plan. So this plan can cost users Rs 248 with 2GB additional data.

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB data per day, total data of 56GB. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan: This is a double data prepaid plan that comes with a weekend rollover data benefit. This means that this plan offers 2 plus 2, 4GB daily data for 28 days along with a weekend rollover data benefit that lets users accumulate data on weekdays and use it together on the weekends, which can come in handy for streaming. This plan gives 4GB of data per day for 28 days with unlimited talktime. Users also get Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play their favourite games on MPL with Rs 75 daily discount, on food orders from Zomato with Vi Movies and TV access.



