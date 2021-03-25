Airtel, Jio and Vi Rs 399 prepaid recharge plans give 1.5GB daily data, check similar offers

Highlights Airtel Rs 249, Rs 279, and Rs 289 prepaid plans give 1.5GB daily data with varying benefits for 28 days.

Vi has recently added benefits like unlimited night-time data and weekend rollover data benefit.

Jio gives prepaid plans that are slightly cheaper than Airtel and Vi with similar benefits.

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio and Vi offer a range of prepaid recharge plans with 1GB, 2GB and 3GB daily data with varying validities. These plans come with different validities, unlimited calls, SMS and other added benefits. The plans stated in this article are from Airtel, Jio and Vi and give 1.5GB daily data at different validities. These plans are priced over Rs 200 and serve as all-rounders with unlimited calling and SMS benefits. You can consider the following plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi if you are looking for plans with 1.5GB daily data with 28 days, 56 days, or 84 days validity.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Rs 399 1.5GB daily data plan

Prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 399 from Airtel, Jio and Vi give 1.5GB daily data with 56 days validity. The additional benefits vary depending on the telecom company. The plans from each telco also give 100 SMS per day. Airtel gives a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions. Jio and Vi give a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and Vi movies and TV respectively. Vi also gives weekend data rollover data to users and 5GB extra data if recharged from the app.

Airtel Rs 249 vs Vi Rs 249 vs Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan

Now, Airtel and Vi give 1.5GB daily data for 28 days validity at Rs 249. Jio gives similar benefits but for Rs 50 less. All plans give unlimited calling and 100 SMS with additional benefits identical to the plans stated above. Airtel also gives 1.5GB daily data prepaid plans priced at Rs 279 and Rs 289 with more additional benefits like HDFC life insurance and access to Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

Airtel Rs 598 vs Jio Rs 555 vs Vi Rs 599 prepaid plan:

These prepaid plans give 1.5GB daily data for 84 days validity. They also give unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day individually. Airtel gives Airtel XStream Premium, free Hellotunes, Wynk music, free online courses, and Rs 150 cashback on FAStag.Vi gives binge all night and weekend rollover data and access to Vi movies and TV. Jio Rs 555 prepaid recharge plan gives access to Jio TV and Jio apps.



