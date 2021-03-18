Airtel, Jio and Vi Rs 399, Rs 999 postpaid plans with streaming benefits detailed

Highlights Jio gives a postpaid plan at Rs 199 with 25GB.

Vi gives postpaid packs for Rs 30, Rs 100 and Rs 200.

Airtel, Jio and Vi offer streaming benefits like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+Hotstar with their postpaid plans.

Airtel, Jio and Vi offer a range of broadband plans that offer data, calling and streaming benefits. Last year, Jio introduced a range of postpaid plus plans that are gaining popularity because of the benefits they bring for the subscribers. Jio also offers a regular postpaid plan priced Rs 199. The plan gives 25GB data with unlimited calls and SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan also gives access to caller tunes, and Jio Saavn. Vi gives postpaid packs for Rs 30, Rs 100 and Rs 200. The Rs 100 and Rs 200 plans give 20GB and 50GB data respectively for 30 days. Airtel, Jio and Vi offer postpaid plans starting at Rs 399 with the following benefits.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Rs 399 postpaid plans:

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan: This plan offers 40GB data with 3G or 4G speed along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 399 postpaid plan also offers a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included for one year in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free Hellotunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions. This Rs 399 postpaid plan does not offer any additional connections or OTT benefits at no additional cost. Airtel users opting for postpaid plans of Rs 499 or above are only eligible to get 'Priority Service,' as per the Terms and Conditions listed on Airtel's website. This plan also offers a 200GB data rollover with 6 months of validity. Airtel's Rs 499 postpaid plan gives 125GB data, its Rs 749 plan gives 175GB data and Rs 1599 plan gives unlimited data.

Jio Rs 399 PostPaid Plus plan: Jio's Rs 399 postpaid plus plan offers 75 GB data after which customers are charged Rs 10 per GB. This plan brings rollover data of 200 GB. The plan also offers unlimited calling and SMS benefits with complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Reliance Jio has partnered with Amazon Prime to give JioPostPaid Plus users shopping and entertainment benefits at no extra cost. The plan brings other OTT benefits like subscriptions to Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. Besides the plan has brought in in-flight and roaming services. Jio also gives postpaid plans at Rs 599, Rs 799 and Rs 1499.

Vi Rs 399 postpaid plan: The freshly rebranded Vi postpaid plan offers 40GB data with unlimited STD and local calls for Rs 399 with 150GB rollover data for 6 months. OTT benefits for Vi postpaid services start from Rs 499 plan, like in Airtel's case. This plan also offers chargeable SMS benefits. Vi also gives individual plans priced at Rs 499 which gives 75GB data and, Rs 699 and Rs 1099 that give unlimited data.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Rs 999 postpaid plans:



Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan: The plan offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with 150GB 3G or 4G data per month with data rollover up to 200GB. The plan gives a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar along with a subscription to Airtel XStream. The plan allows 4 family add on connections -- 3 regular plus one add on connection. The additional benefits of this plan include handset protection and unlimited calls for the ad on connection. Beyond the consumption of allocated data quota, value-based charging will be applicable at 2 paise per MB.

Jio Rs 999 postpaid plan: The plan offers 200GB data with unlimited calls and SMS. Users subscribing to this plan can get three additional family SIM cards with this plan. The plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan's validity depends on the bill cycle. The plan also requires an additional Rs 99 for a Prime subscription.

Vi Rs 999 postpaid plan: The plan is listed under the "postpaid plans for family" offers 200GB data to the primary user with 200GB rollover data. The plan offers 5 connections, 1 primary, and 4 add on connections. The plan also offers unlimited calls with 100 SMS per day. The secondary user from this plan gets 30GB data with unlimited calls and SMS with 50GB data rollover and 100 SMS per month. Streaming benefits of this plan include 1 year's subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and a subscription to Vi movies and TV. For users who cannot access this plan can opt for a Rs 1099 postpaid plan that gives unlimited data and subscription to Netflix but for a single connection. Vi gives family postpaid plans priced at Rs 649, Rs 799 and rs 1349 with 80GB, 120Gb and unlimited data respectively.