Airtel, Jio, BSNL, Excitel Rs 999 broadband plans with data and streaming benefits detailed

Internet service providers like Airtel, Jio, and BSNL offer a range of broadband plans. Some of these broadband plans start from Rs 399. The higher the price of these plans, the more advantages they offer. In this article, we discuss top-tier plans from Airtel, Jio, BSNL, Excitel, and ACT fibernet that are priced under Rs 1000.

Airtel XStream Rs 999 broadband plan: Airtel XStream entertainment broadband plan offers unlimited internet and calls with a high speed of up to 200 Mbps. It gives access to streaming apps like Zee5, Amazon Prime, VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel XStream apps. It also gives access to Wynk Music at no additional cost.

JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan: JioFIber Rs 999 broadband plan that comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds at up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, Alt Balaji among others that are worth Rs 1000.

BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan: BSNL Fibre Premium broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. This plan comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar. BSNL is the only telco that gives a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with its broadband plans. Users must, however, note that this plan will be available for another two days as BSNL extended the availability of promotional broadband plans for 90 days starting January 4, 2021.

BSNL Rs 949 superstar 500 broadband plan: This is a regular broadband plan from BSNL that gives 500GB data per month with 50 Mbps speed and Premium access to Disney+ Hotstar. There is another FTTH broadband plan from BSNL also priced at Rs 949 that gives 100 Mbps speed but does not come with the streaming benefit.

Excitel Rs 999 broadband plan: Excitel gives a broadband plan priced at Rs 999 that gives 300 Mbps speed for a month's validity. Excitel recently started giving streaming benefits if users subscribe to its 300Mbps broadband plan with 3 months validity. For three months' validity, Excitel gives 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 1695, Rs 1914 and Rs 2256 respectively.

Act broadband Rs 985 plan: Atria Convergence Limited or ACT fibernet recently revised some of its plans. The plans are however region-specific and the internet service provider gives a plan priced at Rs 985 in the Bangalore region. The Rs 985 or the ACT Rapid Plus gives 750GB data with 75 Mbps speed. Once the limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 512 Kbps.