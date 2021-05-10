Airtel, Jio, Vi 1.5GB and 2GB daily data plans with 84-days validity

Highlights Jio gives its prepaid plans with 1.5GB and 2GB daily data under Rs 600.

Vi is giving a double data benefit with its Rs 699 prepaid plan.

Airtel is giving six 1GB coupons for users recharging a 2GB daily data plan from the Airtel Thanks app.

Sometimes getting a prepaid recharge for a month or two is not enough. It is when you are sure of how much data you want per day along with the additional benefits, but do not want to get them recharged for a year. Airtel, Jio and Vi offer 1.5GB and 2GB daily data prepaid plans that can be valid for almost three months. Some of these plans also give additional benefits like data coupons and access to the telco's respective streaming apps. Vi is giving a double data benefit with its 2GB prepaid recharge plan so that plan gives 4GB data every day for 84 days, which is very cost-effective at this price point. The following plans offer 1.5GB and 2GB daily data plans with 84 days validity.





Airtel Rs 598 Vs Vi Rs 599 Vs Jio Rs 555 1.5GB daily data prepaid plans





Airtel Rs 598 prepaid plan: This plan offers 1.5GB of data per day with truly unlimited calls. The additional benefits of this plan include Airtel XStream Premium, free Hellotunes, Wynk music, free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on FAStag.

Jio Rs 555 prepaid plan: This recharge plan gives 1.5GB daily data with 84 days validity. The plan gives unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network of the country. The plan gives 100SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 599 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan from Vi gives 1.5GB data for 84 days. It also gives unlimited calling with 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include fast data during night time with binge all night benefit, weekend data rollover benefit and access to Vi movies and TV. if users get this done via the Vi app, they will get 5GB of extra data.

Airtel Rs 698 Vs Vi Rs 699 Vs Jio Rs 599 2GB daily data prepaid plans

Airtel Rs 698 prepaid plan: This plan offers 2GB of data per day with truly unlimited calls. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan are identical to the above-stated plan. For prepaid plans above Rs 598, Airtel is giving six 1GB coupons for users recharging from the Airtel Thanks app. This means users can avail an additional 6GB of data with this plan.

Jio Rs 599 prepaid plan: The prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data with 84 days validity. The plan gives unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network of the country. The plan gives 100SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 699 prepaid plan: Vi Vodafone is giving double data with this prepaid plan. Thus, this prepaid plan gives 4GB of data per day with a validity of 84 days. The plan also gives truly unlimited local and national calls to all networks. The prepaid plan gives 100 local and national SMS per day. The plan also gives weekend rollover data that lets users use the unused data of weekdays on weekends.



