Airtel, Jio, Vi 3GB daily data recharge plans with streaming benefits under Rs 500 you can go for

Airtel, Jio and Vi offer a range of prepaid plans that give streaming benefits with 3GB daily data and unlimited calling. These plans give access to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5 Premium. The access to streaming benefits with these daily data plans comes at no additional cost. These plans are ideal for streaming content on OTT platforms and for using data while working from home. Some plans also give access to data coupons.

Government-owned telco BSNL gives long-term plans priced at Rs 1999 and Rs 2399 along with 3GB daily data. Vi recently introduced 3GB daily data plans, while Airtel recently introduced Prime Video Mobile Edition. The telco also gives a month of free trial to users. The following plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi give 3GB daily data and unlimited calling with streaming benefits.

Airtel, Jio Vi 3GB daily data plans under Rs 500:

Vi Rs 401 prepaid plan: Vi's prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for 28 days and gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives 16GB of extra data and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It also gives additional benefits like high-speed nighttime internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and Vi movies and TV. Vi also introduced plans priced at Rs 601 and Rs 801 that offer the same benefits but with more validities like 56 days and 84 days.

Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan: This plan gives 90GB data for 28 days that comes down to 3GB data per day with additional 6GB data. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network. This plan gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost.

Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan: This plan gives 90GB data with 28 days validity which means 3GB data per day with an additional 6GB. This plan comes with unlimited calls and 100SMS per day. This plan also gives 1 year's access to ZEE5 Premium and access to Vi Movies and TV.

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan: Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan offers 3GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 28 days validity. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. The plan gives access to Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream, and Wynk Music.