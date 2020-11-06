Airtel, Jio, Vi best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with 28 days validity

Highlights Airtel Rs 289 prepaid plan annual subscription to Zee5 Premium with 1.5GB data per day and unlimited calls.

Vi gives double data offers and weekend data rollover benefits with its prepaid plans.

Jio has plans starting at Rs 75 with 3GB data 28-days validity.

While reports about Airtel hiking its tariffs have surfaced after company CEO Sunil Mittal said that Airtel subscribers should be prepared to pay a lot more, recent analysis has shown that Vodafone Idea or Vi needs a combination of tariff hikes, government support and fundraising to survive in the market. If these developments do happen, they are not likely to happen before 2021. Here is a list of the current plans with 28-days validity priced under Rs 300.

Airtel Rs 48 data plan: This data plan by Airtel offers 3GB data for 28 days and can come in handy for users looking for some extra data.

Airtel Rs 149 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan gives 2GB data with 28 days validity with truly unlimited calls and 300 SMS. The additional benefits of this plan include Airtel XStream subscription, free Hellotunes and Wynk music.

Airtel Rs 179 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan gives 2GB data with truly unlimited calls and 300 SMS. The additional benefits of this plan include an Airtel XStream subscription, free Hellotunes Wync music and Bharti Axa Life Insurance.

Airtel Rs 219 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1GB data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music.



Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5GB data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music with access to free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on Fastag.

Airtel Rs 279 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5GB data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include an Airtel XStream subscription, and Wynk music with access to free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on Fastag. Moreover, this plan gives access to Bharti Axa life insurance.



Airtel Rs 289 prepaid plan: For Rs 10 more, users can get an annual subscription to Zee5 Premium. Other benefits for this plan remain the same as the Rs 279 prepaid plan.

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include an Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music with access to free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on Fastag. Moreover, this plan gives access to Bharti Axa life insurance.

Jio Rs 75 prepaid plan: This plan by Jio gives 3GB data with unlimited on-net calling and off-net calling with FUP limit of 500 minutes for 28 days.

Jio Rs 125 prepaid plan: This plan by Jio gives 14GB data with unlimited on-net calling and off-net calling with FUP limit of 500 minutes for 28 days. This plan also brings 300 free SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jo apps.



Jio Rs 155 prepaid plan: This plan by Jio gives 28GB data with unlimited on-net calling and off-net calling with FUP limit of 500 minutes for 28 days. This plan also brings 300 free SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jo apps.

Jio Rs 185 prepaid plan: This plan by Jio gives 28GB data with unlimited on-net calling and off-net calling with FUP limit of 500 minutes for 28 days. This plan also brings 300 free SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jo apps.



Reliance Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan: If users are ready to spare Rs 50 extra, they can also consider the Rs 199 prepaid plan by Reliance Jio. This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 42 GB data, this means users essentially get 1.5 GB per day with this plan. The plan also brings unlimited calls for Jio to Jio numbers and for non-Jio numbers, voice calls with a FUP limit of 1000 minutes. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



Reliance Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB data per day, total data of 56GB. The plan also brings unlimited calls for Jio to Jio numbers and for non-Jio numbers, voice calls with a FUP limit of 1000 minutes. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



Vi Rs 48 data plan: This data only plan gives 3GB data for 28 days at Rs 48.

Vi Rs 49 prepaid plan: This plan gives Rs 38 limited validity talktime with local or national calls at 2.5 per second and 100 MB Data.

Vi Rs 79 prepaid plan: This plan gives Rs 64 limited validity talktime with local or national calls at 2.5 per second and 400 MB Data. Both plans give 200 MB additional data if recharged through the Vi app or website.



Vi Rs 98 data plan: This is a double data offer that gives 12GB data for Rs 98.

Vi Rs 219 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1GB data per day for 28 days with unlimited talktime. Get Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play your favourite games on MPL. Get flat Rs 75 discount daily, on food orders from Zomato with Vi Movies and TV access



Vi Rs 249 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5 GB data per day for 28 days with unlimited talktime. Get Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play your favourite games on MPL. Get flat Rs 75 discount daily, on food orders from Zomato with Vi Movies and TV access



Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan: This plan gives 4 GB data per day for 28 days with unlimited talktime. Get Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play your favourite games on MPL. Get flat Rs 75 discount daily, on food orders from Zomato with Vi Movies and TV access.



