Airtel, Jio, Vi best prepaid plans with streaming and data benefits under Rs 500

2021 brought in new changes to the Telecom industry. The focus of telcos has grown towards offering streaming benefits to users, along with data plans. The beginning of 2021 saw Airtel partnering with Amazon to offer Prime Video Mobile Edition to Airtel subscribers that give streaming benefits to prepaid users on their phones. Airtel XStream has also added OTT content from Mubi for users. Vodafone Idea or Vi has partnered with Viacom 18 to give content from Voot to its users through Vi movies and TV. There is a range of plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi that offer streaming benefits to users along with data and calling benefits. Some plans also offer only data and streaming benefits. Airtel, Jio and Vi also give OTT benefits through their dedicated apps -- Airtel XStream, Jio apps and Vi Movies and TV respectively.



Airtel Rs 289 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5GB data per day with 28-days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free subscription to Zee5 premium valid for 28 days. The additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free Hello Tunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free subscription to Amazon Prime and additional benefits remain the same as in the above-stated plan.

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan: This plan gives 30GB data for a validity of 28 days along with an annual VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. This is a data-only plan and does not offer any calling benefits.

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan: This plan gives 3GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and access to Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan: The plan gives 90GB data, that is 3GB data per day along with an additional 6GB. The plan is valid for 28 days. Coming to the voice benefits, this plan gives unlimited Jio to Jio calls and Jio to non-Jio calls with a FUP limit of 1000 minutes. This plan comes with a yearly subscription to Disney Hotstar.

Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan: This plan offers 1.5GB data per day with one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan has a validity of 56 days and does not offer any calling or SMS benefits. This plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 355 data-only plan: This data-only plan gives 50GB of data for 28 days. This plan gives access to Zee Premium for a year.

Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan: This plan gives 90GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Coming to the streaming benefits, this plan offers a one-year subscription to Zee5 Premium and Vi movies and TV. The plan gives unlimited calls and 100 SMS and comes for a validity of 28 days.







