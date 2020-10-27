Airtel, Jio, Vi data-only prepaid plans with OTT benefits

Highlights
- Airtel offers data-only plans at Rs 48 and Rs 401. The Rs 401 plan gives 1 year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.
- Jio offers three data-only plans that come with a yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.
- Vi Rs 355 plan gives access to Zee Premium for a year along with 50GB data.
At times, all you crave is binge-watching your favourite shows, streaming, or downloading from the internet. For such purposes, Airtel, Jio and Vi have their data-only plans. These plans can come in handy for data-heavy users who are not looking for calling or SMS benefits. Some of these plans also offer a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and give access to Zee Premium. Let us have a look at these prepaid data-only plans:
Airtel Rs 48 data plan -- This data-only prepaid plan 3GB data with 28 days validity.
Airtel Rs 401 data plan -- This plan gives 30GB data with 28 days validity, The plan also brings 1 year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.
Some plans give data add-on plans, that is, users can make use of these plans or vouchers if they already are subscribed to a plan and want additional data. These plans remain valid until the time of the plan's validity.
Airtel Rs 98 data add-on plan-- This data add-on plan gives 12GB data with an existing validity period.
Rs 251 data add-on plan -- This data add-on plan gives 50GB data with existing validity to the already subscribed plan.
Reliance Jio data-only plans:
Jio Rs 1004 data plan: This plan gives 200GB for 120 days with a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.
Jio Rs 1206 data plan: This plan gives 240GB for 180 days with a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.
Jio Rs 1208 data plan: This plan gives 240GB for 240 days with a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.
Jio also offers data add-on plans with calling benefits that are applicable if users are subscribed to an existing pack and will be valid for the time the existing plan is valid for:
These data add-on plans come at Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51, Rs 101 and offer 800 MB, 2GB, 6GB and 12GB data respectively. These plans give calling benefits with the above-stated data-vouchers.
Rs 612 plan: This plan is valid till the validity of the existing plan and gives unlimited 72GB data with 6000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling.
Vi offers the following data-only plan:
Vi Rs 16 data-only plan: This data-only plan gives 1GB data for 24 hours.
Vi Rs 48 data-only plan: This data-only plan gives 3GB data with 28 days validity.
Vi Rs 98 data-only plan: This data-only plan offers double data 12GB data for 28 days.
Vi Rs 355 data-only plan: This data-only plan gives 50GB data for 28 days. This plan gives access to Zee Premium for a year.
Vi gives work from home data only plans at Rs 251 and Rs 351 that offer 50GB and 100GB data for 28 days and 56 days respectively.