Airtel, Jio, Vi offer data and talktime plans under Rs 100 with short-term validities

Highlights Airtel, Jio and Vi offer talktime benefits starting from Rs 10.

The telecom companies also offer data plans that serve as add-ons and data vouchers.

BSNL also offers some plans priced under Rs 100 with talktime and data benefits.

There are some people you want to stay in touch with for the entire year and some people you only contact on occasions. The year-end is here and some data and talktime plans can come in handy to users who want to make calls, send messages or WhatsApp stickers to friends or relatives.

Airtel talktime plans under Rs 100: Airtel is offering talktime plans starting from Rs 10. The telco also offers vouchers at Rs 20 and Rs 100.

Airtel talktime plans with 28-days validity: Airtel also offers talktime plans priced at Rs 45, Rs 49 and Rs 79. The Rs 49 and Rs 79 plans offer 100 and 200 MB respectively.

Airtel Rs 48 data pack: This is a data-only recharge and gives 3 GB data for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 98 data pack: This is a data-only recharge and gives 12 GB data valid till the existing validity.

Vi talktime plans with 28-days validity: Rs 49, Rs 59, Rs 65 and Rs 79, Rs 85 are combo plans that offer data up to 400 MB and talktime benefits.

Vi Vodafone Rs 48 data pack: This is a data-only recharge and gives 3 GB data for 28 days. This plan gives 200 MB extra data if recharged with a phone or web app.

Vi Rs 98 data pack: This is a double data offer and gives 12GB data for 28 days.



Vi offers vouchers at Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100. The plans also give 1GB, 2GB, 5GB and 10GB respectively with talktime benefits.



Jio Rs 101 4G data voucher: This plan gives up to 12GB complementary data with talktime benefits of 1362 IUC minutes.

BSNL Rs 94 and Rs 95 prepaid plans: These plans by BSNL bring with them 3GB of high-speed data that can be used for 90 days. The plans also bring 100 minutes of free voice calls. These calls can be made anywhere on local networks or national roaming networks. Calls can be made in Mumbai and Delhi circles. 39 combo offer comes with a 14-day validity with 100MB data and talktime benefits. Jio Rs 51 4G data voucher: This plan gives up to 6 GB complementary data with talktime benefits of 656 IUC minutes.



