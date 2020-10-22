Airtel, Jio, Vi prepaid plans offering 2GB daily data with calling, data and OTT benefits

Highlights Airtel has prepaid plans starting from Rs 298 that offer 2GB data per day with calling, SMS and OTT benefits.

Vi recently brought in the data rollover benefits that will apply to its prepaid plans for a year so users can accumulate and use data over the weekend.

Jio gives 2GB data per day with unlimited calling and SMS benefits. It also has a yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with some plans.

Prepaid users have the option to subscribe to multiple plans. Telecom companies like Airtel, Jio and Vi offer a range of prepaid plans offering 1.5GB, 2GB, 3GB and other data and calling packs individually. 2GB per day plans with calling and OTT benefits seem ideal for users who want to enjoy all the benefits. Following plans offer 2GB data per day with calling and OTT benefits:



Airtel prepaid plans offering 2GB data per day:

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan: This plan by Airtel offers 2GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan has a validity of 28 days and offers Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, Wynk music, and free online courses with Shaw academy.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan: The benefits for this prepaid plan by Airtel are identical to the benefits above with the addition of a subscription to Amazon Prime that will be valid for 28 days, same as the pack validity.

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan: This plan by Airtel again offers similar benefits as the Rs 298 prepaid plan that is 2GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan has a validity of 56 days and offers Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, Wynk music, and free online courses with Shaw academy.



Rs 599 prepaid plan: This plan by Airtel offers 2GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan has a validity of 56 days and offers Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and free online courses with Shaw academy. This plan gives one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.



Rs 698 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan again has the same benefits as the Rs 298 or Rs 449 plan, only except for an 84-day validity.

Rs 2498 prepaid plan: This long term plan by Airtel has a validity of 365 days. It offers 2GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It gives access to Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and free online courses with Shaw academy.

Rs 2698 prepaid plan: This annual prepaid offer has the same benefits as Rs 2498 except for a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year.



The freshly rebranded Vodafone Idea or Vi offers four plans that give 2GB data per day with some plans offering subscription to Zee5 premium.

Vi prepaid plans offering 2GB data per day:

Vi Rs 595 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. This prepaid plan comes for a 56-day validity. This plan also offers 1 year free access to ZEE5 premium. Additional benefits of this plan include Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play on MPL, Rs 75 discount daily on food orders from Zomato and Vi Movies & TV access. This plan features the recently launched weekend rollover benefit for a year.



Vi Rs 795 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. This prepaid plan comes for an 84-day validity. This plan also offers 1-year free access to the ZEE5 premium. Additional benefits of this plan include Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play on MPL, Rs 75 discount daily on food orders from Zomato and Vi Movies & TV access. This plan features the recently launched weekend rollover benefit for a year.

Vi Rs 819 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. This prepaid plan comes for an 84-day validity. This plan also offers 1 year free access to ZEE5 premium. Additional benefits of this plan include Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play on MPL, Rs 75 discount daily on food orders from Zomato and Vi Movies & TV access. This plan features the recently launched weekend rollover benefit for a year. The difference in the above stated Rs 795 prepaid plan and this plan is the 1 year extended warranty for Vivo Smartphones. It also gives 50 per cent off on weekly contest plus 50 per cent bonus cash on My11Circle.

Vi Rs 2595 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. This prepaid plan comes for 365-day validity. This plan also offers 1 year of free access to ZEE5 premium. Additional benefits of this plan include Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play on MPL, Rs 75 discount daily on food orders from Zomato and Vi Movies & TV access. This plan features the recently launched weekend rollover benefit for a year.

Jio prepaid plans offering 2GB data per day:

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by Jio offers 2GB data per day for a 28-day validity. This plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio calls with 1000 minutes FUP limit for Jio to non-Jio numbers. This plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by Jio offers 2GB data per day for a 56-day validity. This plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio calls with 1000 minutes FUP limit for Jio to non-Jio numbers. This plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



Jio Rs 598 prepaid plan: This plan has identical benefits to the above-stated plans with a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. This prepaid plan by Jio offers 2GB data per day for a 56-day validity. This plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio calls with 1000 minutes FUP limit for Jio to non-Jio numbers. This plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



Jio Rs 599 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by Jio offers 2GB data per day for a 84-day validity. This plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio calls with 1000 minutes FUP limit for Jio to non-Jio numbers. This plan also gives complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 2399 prepaid plan: This is an annual plan with a validity of 365 days that offer the same benefits for 2GB per day plans along with unlimited calling with 1000 FUP limits for Jio to non-Jio numbers and 100 SMS per day. This plan also gives complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 2599 prepaid plan: This plan has the same benefits as the above-stated plans except for a yearly VIP subscription Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 399.



