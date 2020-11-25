Airtel, Jio, Vi prepaid plans with 2GB daily data, unlimited calling and SMS benefits under Rs 500

Highlights Airtel offers daily 2GB data with Rs 298 prepaid plan. The plan comes for a Rs 50 discount when recharged with the Airtel Thanks app.

Jio has prepaid plans priced at Rs 249 and Rs 444 with 2GB daily data for 28 days and 56 days validity respectively.

Vi gives double data that is 4GB daily data with Rs 229 and Rs 449 prepaid plans.

Prepaid plans that serve all-round purposes include a fair amount of data, calling and SMS benefits. Customers wanting to opt for such plans mostly go for 2GB daily data plans with 28-days validity and unlimited calling. Airtel, Vi and Jio offer a range of such plans. Let's have a look at these plans.

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan: This is one of the most affordable and convenient packs by Airtel. Users recharging from the Airtel Thanks app even get a Rs 50 discount on this plan and complimentary data coupons of 2GB. This plan gives 2GB data per day and has a 28-day validity. This plan has a validity of 28 days and gives 100SMS per day. The additional benefits include a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions. There are no streaming benefits with this plan.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan gives a subscription to Amazon Prime for 28 days. The remaining benefits including data, calling, SMS and validity remain the same as in the above-stated plan, that is, this plan gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calling and 100SMS.

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calling and 100SMS. This plan does not have any streaming benefits and has a validity of 56 days.

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan: This plan by Jio gives 2GB daily data with unlimited on-net calling, and off-net calling with 1000 FUP minutes. This plan has a validity of 28 days. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan: This plan by Jio gives 2GB daily data with unlimited on-net calling, and off-net calling with 1000 FUP minutes. This plan has a validity of 56 days. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan: This is a double data plan. With this prepaid plan, Vi gives 4GB daily data. This plan also gives Truly Unlimited Local and National Calls to all Networks and 100 Local and National SMS per Day. The validity of this pack is 28 days. The pan also comes with weekend rollover data benefits, which means, leftover data from Monday to Friday can be used on the weekends. The plan gives access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan: This is a double data plan. With this prepaid plan, Vi gives 4GB daily data. This plan also gives Truly Unlimited Local and National Calls to all Networks and 100 Local and National SMS per Day. The validity of this pack is 56 days. The pan also comes with weekend rollover data benefits, which means, leftover data from Monday to Friday can be used on the weekends. The plan gives access to Vi Movies and TV.