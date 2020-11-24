Airtel, Jio, Vi prepaid plans with 3GB daily data under Rs 500

Highlights Airtel Rs 398 and Rs 448 prepaid plans give 3GB daily data. The plan priced at Rs 448 also gives VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio has plans priced at Rs 349 and Rs 401 that give 3GB daily data. The Rs 401 plan gives a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Vi gives double data benefit with plans priced at Rs 405 and Rs 449 so users get 4GB daily data. Moreover, these plans have a weekend rollover data benefit so users can collect and use data over the weekend.

Airtel, Jio, and Vi offer a range of plans that give 3GB daily data benefit under Rs 500. These plans are ideal for users who require more data every day. These plans also give calling and SMS benefits. Some plans gve annual VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Read on to find out about these plans.

Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan: This plan gives 3GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions. There are no streaming benefits with this plan.



Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan: This is considered as one of the best-prepaid plans under Rs 500 as this plan gives 3GB data per day with 28-days validity and an annual VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan comes with 100 SMS per day and additional benefits with a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

Jio Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan comes with 3GB data per day and unlimited on-net calling benefits. For Jio to non-Jio numbers, the calls come with a FUP limit of 1000 minutes. The pack also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan: This plan gives 90GB data for 28 days that comes down to 3GB data per day with additional 6GB data. The plan also brings unlimited calls on Jio to Jio network and with a FUP limit of 1000 minutes on Jio to non-Jio network. This plan gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost.

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan: This is a double data plan. With this prepaid plan, Vi gives 4GB daily data. This plan also gives Truly Unlimited Local and National Calls to all Networks and 100 Local and National SMS per Day. The validity of this pack is 28 days. The pan also comes with weekend rollover data benefits, which means, leftover data from Monday to Friday can be used on the weekends. The plan gives access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan: This plan gives 90GB data with 28 days validity which means 3GB data per day with an additional 6GB. This plan comes with unlimited calls and 100SMS per day. This plan also gives 1 year's access to ZEE5 Premium and access to Vi Movies and TV.



Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan: This is a double data plan. With this prepaid plan, Vi gives 4GB daily data. This plan also gives Truly Unlimited Local and National Calls to all Networks and 100 Local and National SMS per Day. The validity of this pack is 56 days. The pan also comes with weekend rollover data benefits, which means, leftover data from Monday to Friday can be used on the weekends. The plan gives access to Vi Movies and TV.