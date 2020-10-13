Airtel, Jio, Vi Rs 399 postpaid plans compared

Highlights Airtel offers 40GB data with 3G or 4G speed along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Telecom companies like Airtel, Jio and Vi are offering postpaid plans starting a Rs 399. While Jio and Vi Rs 399 postpaid plans are available pan India, Airtel's Rs 399 postpaid plans are available in select circles, as of now. Let's have a look at the benefits these postpaid plans have to offer.

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan: This plan offers 40GB data with 3G or 4G speed along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 399 postpaid plan also offers a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included for one year in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free Hellotunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions. This Rs 399 postpaid plan does not offer any additional connections or OTT benefits at no additional cost. Airtel users opting for postpaid plans of Rs 499 or above are only eligible to get 'Priority Service,' as per the Terms and Conditions listed on Airtel's website. This plan also offers a 200GB data rollover with 6 months of validity.

Airtel has extended its Rs 399 postpaid plans in more telecom circles across India. Previously, this plan was available in only select circles. Now, the postpaid plan is reported to have been spotted by users in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana circles.

Jio Rs 399 PostPaid Plus plan: Reliance Jio announced its JioPostPaid Plus plans ranging from Rs 399 to Rs 1499. The Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 75 GB data after which customers are charged Rs 10 per GB. This plan brings rollover data of 200 GB. The plan also offers unlimited calling and SMS benefits with complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Reliance Jio has partnered with Amazon Prime to give JioPostPaid Plus users shopping and entertainment benefits at no extra cost. The plan brings other OTT benefits like subscriptions to Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. Besides the plan has brought in in-flight and roaming services.

Vi Rs 399 postpaid plan: The freshly rebranded Vi postpaid plan offers 40GB data with unlimited STD and local calls for Rs 399 with 150GB rollover data for 6 months. OTT benefits for Vi postpaid services start from Rs 499 plan, like in Airtel's case. This plan also offers chargeable SMS benefits.



