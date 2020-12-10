Airtel, Jio, Vi Vodafone prepaid plans with 2GB daily data under Rs 450, which one should you buy?

Highlights Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan gives 2GB daily data with 28 days validity and a monthly subscription to Amazon Prime.

Vi Vodafone gives double data and weekend rollover data benefit with both prepaid plans with both 28 days and 56 days validity.

Jio prepaid plan comes for 50 rupees less as compared to other prepaid plans with similar benefits.

Airtel, Jio, and Vi Vodafone offer a range of prepaid plans with various benefits. Users looking for plans that give 2GB daily data with 28 days and 56 days validity can consider the following plans by the telcos. Some plans give streaming benefits, while some give double data benefits.

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB of data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day and comes for a 28-days validity. The additional benefits of this plan include an Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music with access to free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on Fastag. Moreover, this plan gives access to Bharti Axa life insurance. Users getting a recharge from the Airtel Thanks app get a discount of Rs 50 and 2GB additional data for this prepaid plan. So this plan can cost users Rs 248 with 2GB additional data.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan: The benefits for this plan is the same as the above-stated plan with the addition of a month's subscription to Amazon Prime.

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB of data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day and comes for a 56-days validity. The additional benefits of this plan include an Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music with access to free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on Fastag. Moreover, this plan gives access to Bharti Axa life insurance.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB data per day, total data of 56GB. The plan also brings unlimited calls for Jio to Jio numbers and non-Jio numbers, voice calls with a FUP limit of 1000 minutes. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan: This plan has the same benefits as the above-stated plan, that is it gives 2Gb daily data for a validity of 56 days and offers unlimited calls for Jio to Jio numbers and non-Jio numbers, voice calls with a FUP limit of 1000 minutes. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan: This is a double data prepaid plan that comes with a weekend rollover data benefit. This means that this plan offers 2 plus 2, 4GB daily data for 28 days along with a weekend rollover data benefit that lets users accumulate data on weekdays and use it together on the weekends, which can come in handy for streaming. This plan gives 4GB of data per day for 28 days with unlimited talktime. Users also get Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play their favourite games on MPL with Rs 75 daily discount, on food orders from Zomato with Vi Movies and TV access.

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan: This plan is again a double data prepaid plan that gives 2 plus 2, 4GB daily data for 56 days along with a weekend rollover data benefit. The additional benefit of this plan remains the same as the above- state plan.

Looking at the above-stated plans, one can conclude that Airtel is the only telco giving streaming benefits at a price point of Rs 349 with talktime and 2GB daily data benefits. Jio gives its 2GB daily data plan for 50 rupees less as compared to other telcos. These plans, however, have a FUP limit of 1000 minutes if users were to consider the off-net calling benefits. Coming to Vi Vodafone, the telco gives double data benefit with its plans, that is 4GB daily data. Airtel Thanks users are at an added benefit of getting discounts and free data coupons. The plans under the 56-days validity bracket cost more or less the same with Vi giving double data and rollover benefits. Users wanting longer validity should consider from plans. priced at Rs 444, Rs 448 and Rs 449.



