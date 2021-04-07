Airtel launches Airtel IoT, an integrated 5G ready platform to connect and manage multiple devices

Highlights Airtel IoT is an end-to-end platform with the capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications.

The company notes that Airtel IoT has a flexible set of APIs that allows enterprises to streamline connecting, collecting, and analysing data through their existing workflow tools.

It ensures enterprises and businesses that the IoT data is safe and available in real-time for analytics and service delivery through Airtels telco-grade security.

Airtel on Thursday launched Airtel IoT, which the company notes is an integrated platform that enables enterprises to harness the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) and be ready for the emerging era of connected things. It further explains that Airtel IoT is an end-to-end platform with the capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications in a highly secure and seamless fashion. It is backed by Airtel's 5 G-ready network that comes with the option to deploy NB-IoT, 4G or 2G connectivity using Airtel e-SIM technology. An IoT device or Internet of Things device refers to any physical device, which could be a light bulb or an airplane, that can be connected to the internet, to collect and share data.





Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO of Airtel Business said, "Enterprises have three key requirements for IoT. First, connectivity solutions that future proof their device and application investments. Second, the security of their data. And third, seamless integration with existing IT systems to make the IoT data actionable. Airtel IoT is built on these insights to massively simplify the IoT journeys of enterprises."





The company notes that Airtel IoT has a flexible set of APIs to eliminate cumbersome integration journeys that allow enterprises to streamline the process of connecting, collecting, and analysing data through their existing workflow tools. It also ensures enterprises and businesses that the IoT data is safe and available in real-time for analytics and service delivery through Airtel's telco-grade security. Airtel Business noted that it serves over 2500 large enterprises as well as one million medium and small enterprises, including startups.





Rajeev Chaba, President, and MD, MG Motor India, which uses Airtel's IoT solutions said, "With the help of Airtel IoT, we have been able to provide the customers with India's first internet car having i-SMART technology and 60+ connected car features. Airtel IoT allows us to access real-time infotainment and telematics. The partnership seeks to provide best-in-class connected car technology to our customers". Apart from MG Motor, Pine Labs, Paytm, Kirloskar, BSES, Genus, and Kent are among the businesses across manufacturing, logistics, automobiles, BFSI and utilities that are already using Airtel's IoT solutions.





The company further speculates that India's cellular connectivity-based IoT market is forecasted to grow to Rs 10,000 crore by 2022 and will be driven by connected cars and appliances, smart factories and utilities, and other use cases.