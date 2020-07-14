Airtel launches BlueJeans video-conferencing app to take on JioMeet, Zoom

Highlights Airtel has announced its own video conferencing app called BlueJeans in India

Airtel has announced its own video conferencing app called BlueJeans in India. The company has launched the app to take on the existing video conferring apps including JioMeet, Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams among others.The telecom giant has partnered with US-based Verizon-owned BlueJeans to make its video conferencing app available to the users in India

"Airtel has always partnered with the best to deliver world-class services to its customers.We are delighted to collaborate with Verizon to bring Airtel BlueJeans to enterprise and SMB customers in India. Airtel BlueJeans is a highly differentiated video conferencing solution that sets the benchmark with its high levels of security and ease of use. We look forward to building a deep partnership with Verizon to serve the needs of emerging digital India." said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel.

The Airtel BlueJeans has been listed on the company's website and is currently available for free trial in India. Users who want to explore the new video conferencing tool in the market can submit their details and register for the free trials. Once you submit the details, the free trial will be activated within 24 hours.

Airtel claims that the video conferencing app is equipped with high-grade security, which will prevent unwanted participants from joining meetings and protect end-user privacy. The video conferencing app by Airtel features like real-time meetings analytics and live meeting control and convenient dial-in options.

Talking about the collaboration with Airtel, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said, "Companies of all sizes around the world have seen the requirement for reliable, high-quality video conferencing services and require trusted partners to ensure the highest level of security. We are proud to come together with Airtel to help more Indian organizations benefit from our world-class communication product during this work-from-home era and beyond."

BlueJeans' enterprise-level security features include meeting lock, secure transmission and storage, randomized meeting IDs, participant passcodes, fraud detection, and a variety of authentication options. The platform uses open, proven standards for security as well as the WebRTC and HTML5 standards for browser-based access, enabling users to participate in meetings and events without requiring software downloads, a key requirement in some secure environments.



The agreement initially covers BlueJeans Meetings, BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Rooms and the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams.