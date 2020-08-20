Airtel launches Rs 599 and Rs 448 prepaid plans: All you need to know

Highlights Telecom giant Airtel has added two new prepaid plans to its list.

Telecom giant Airtel has added two new prepaid plans to its list. The company launched Rs 599 and Rs 448 prepaid plans with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The telecom brands are coming up with plans that are bundled with OTT apps subscription. Both Reliance Jio and Airtel have prepaid plans that offer a free subscription to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.

The prepaid plans that come with a free subscription to OTT platforms are a blessing in disguise for people especially now when the majority is at home due to coronavirus. In a few extra bucks, users can watch their favorite shows on their mobiles along with data and calling benefits. So let us have a look at what the two prepaid plans have to offer.

The Rs 448 prepaid plan comes with 3GB high-speed internet data every day along with unlimited voice calling to all networks. It also offers 100 SMS per day and has a validity of 28 days. Apart from the usual benefits, it comes with free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar app. Considering Airtel and Jio are competitors, it would not be unfair to compare the prices of the prepaid plans by two telecom brands. The Reliance Jio plan that offers 3GB data per day and free subscription to Disney+ Hostar app costs Rs 401. However, the Airtel plan doesn't come with any FUP limit like the Jio plan.

 The other prepaid plan announced by Airtel costs Rs 599. The prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling to all networks. The plan also comes with 100SMS per day and a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar app. The Rs 599 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Apart from the newly-launched prepaid plans, Airtel also has an existing yearly prepaid plan that offers free subscription to Disney+ Hostar app. The prepaid plan costs Rs 2698 and provides 2GB high-speed data per day. It offers unlimited calling to all networks and 100SMS per day. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days. Apart from Disney+ Hotstar app, the Rs 2698 prepaid plan comes with a free subscription to Airtel Xstream premium as well. However, if you do not want to pay Rs 2698, you can get recharge your number with Rs 2498 prepaid plan but that plan would not provide a free subscription to any of the streaming apps.