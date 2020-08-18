Airtel makes Rs 129, Rs 199 prepaid plans available across India

Highlights Airtel users in any part of the country can recharge their numbers with Rs 129 and Rs 199.

The Rs 129 prepaid plan offers a total of 1GB data along with unlimited STD, local calls to all networks.

The Rs 199 prepaid plan offers a daily data benefit of 1GB. It also comes along with 100SMS per day

Bharti Airtel had announced two new prepaid plans such as Rs 129 an Rs 199 for select circles in May but now the telecom giant has expanded the prepaid plans to all circles across India. Now, Airtel users in any part of the country can recharge their numbers with Rs 129 and Rs 199. These plans come under the affordable plans bracket and offer high-speed data and unlimited calling to all networks.

As per a Telecom Talk report, the prepaid plans by Airtel are now available in 23 circles. The prepaid plans were earlier available in cities including Delhi NCR, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Mumbai, North East, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. They were however not available in important circles including Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and others.

Here's what the two prepaid plans offer

 The Rs 129 prepaid plan offers a total of 1GB data along with unlimited STD, local calls to all networks. The prepaid plan also comes with a total of 300 SMS messages. The Rs 129 prepaid plan has a validity of 24 days. Please note that it doesn't offer daily data benefits. The plan also comes with a free subscription to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music and Hello Tunes.

 Although the Rs 129 doesn't offer data benefits on a daily basis, the Rs 199 prepaid plan offers a daily data benefit of 1GB. It also comes along with 100SMS per day and offers unlimited local and STD calls to all networks. The prepaid plan has a validity of 24 days and also offers a free subscription to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and Hello Tunes.

Airtel also has prepaid plans that offer daily data benefits with 28 days of validity. For example, the Rs 219 prepaid plan comes with 1GB data per day along with truly unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a free subscription to the Airtel Xstream app and free hello tunes. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days

Another prepaid plan with more data benefits costs Rs 249. The prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB data per day along with truly unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a free subscription to the Airtel Xstream app and free hello tunes. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days.