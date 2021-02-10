Airtel offers 2GB daily data with Rs 349, Rs 599 prepaid plans, what Jio offers at the same price

Highlights Airtel and Jio offer prepaid plans priced at Rs 149, Rs 349 and Rs 599 with varying benefits.

Airtel offers more streaming benefits while Jio offers more data and validity with the stated plans.

Both telcos offer unlimited calling benefits with the prepaid plans.

Airtel and Jio offer a range of plans that give daily data, calling and streaming benefits. Some plans offer more data benefits and less streaming benefits while some plans offer lesser data benefits and more streaming benefits. The Rs 349 prepaid plan from Airtel and Jio is one such plan that gives unlimited calling and SMS benefits. However, the benefits being offered by the plans are different. Here is what the plans offer:



Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan: Airtel offers a prepaid plan for Rs 349. The plan offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls. However, the plan also offers a subscription to Amazon Prime for a month and gives access to Airtel XStream premium, Wynk Music, free hello tunes and Rs 100 cashback on FasTag.

Jio Rs 349 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by Jio offers 3GB daily data for28 days validity. The plan also offers unlimited calling and data benefits. It further gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and 100 SMS per day but there are no steaming benefits with this app.



Airtel Rs 599 prepaid plan: This plan offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 56 days validity and 100 SMS per day. The plan offers streaming benefits of Disney+ Hotstar and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan also gives access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream Premium and free WynK Music.

Jio Rs 599 prepaid plan: Jio's Rs 599 prepaid plan will give you 2GB daily data but for a validity of 84 days. It will also give unlimited calls and SMS but no streaming benefits. However, the plan gives complimentary access to Jio apps.

Airtel and Jio also offer a prepaid plan at Rs 149. Airtel gives 2GB data with 28 days validity and a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, while Jio gives 1GB daily data for 24 days. Both plans give access to unlimited calls. Jio gives 100SMS per day whereas Airtel gives 300SMS.

Users can decide on which plans to opt for based on their requirements. Looking at the above plans, one can conclude that Airtel offers more streaming benefits thanJio while Jio gives more data and validity in the Rs 349 and Rs 599 plans respectively.