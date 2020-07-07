Airtel postpaid customers will get faster 4G speed: Here is how

Highlights Airtel on Monday announced that it will provide faster 4G speed to Platinum postpaid users.

Airtel announced the Priority of 4G Network plan for its Platinum postpaid users which will let them enjoy even faster 4G speed.

Airtel customers who have subscribed to postpaid plans starting Rs 499 and above are designated as Platinum users

Telecom giant Airtel on Monday announced that it will provide faster 4G speed to Platinum postpaid users. The company announced the "Priority of 4G Network" plan for its Platinum postpaid users which will let them enjoy even faster 4G speed in their smartphone and connected devices.

Airtel has rolled out the new offers and starting today all the Platinum postpaid users will start receiving faster 4G speed. Airtel customers who have subscribed to postpaid plans starting Rs 499 and above are designated as Platinum users. The users active on Platinum plans a range of exclusive benefits, including a customized Platinum UI on Airtel Thanks app.

Apart from the high-speed Internet, the Airtel Platinum customers will also get "red carpet customer care" which will provide special services at call centers and retail stores. All Airtel call centers and retail stores have dedicated staff to cater to the Platinum customers on priority and cut down the waiting time.

Talking about the new plan, CMO Bharti Airtel, Shashwat said, "It has been our endeavour to offer a differentiated service experience to our Platinum mobile customers as part of the Airtel Thanks program. And that's where we will deliver that 'extra' service experience to them, including faster speeds by giving them preference on our 4G network, while continuing to serve each of our 280 million customers with the same passion."

So if you are a postpaid user and not active on a Platinum postpaid plan, upgrade to Airtel postpaid plans starting at Rs 499. Keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, Airtel will not let you step out of home to get a new connection but will deliver the 'Priority 4G SIM' at your doorstep.

For the unversed, Airtel currently offers four postpaid plans starting at Rs 499. The postpaid plan comes with a rollover 3G/4G data of 75GB a month, unlimited local and STD calls along with a free Amazon Prime subscription for one year.Apart from this, the plan also ships with free subscription to Zee5, Airtel Stream and an anti-virus kit for your mobile.

Another prepaid plan in line costs Rs 749, it ships with a rollover data of 125GB unlimited local and STD calls along with a free Amazon Prime subscription for one year. The postpaid plan also ships with free subscription to Zee5, Airtel Stream, and an anti-virus kit for your mobile. Similarly, there are other two plans on the list at Rs 999 and Rs 1599 with loads of benefits.