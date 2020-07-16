Airtel postpaid subscribers can get up to Rs 3600 off on iPhone 11, iPhone XR: Here is how

Highlights Airtel postpaid customers will get discounts on iPhone 11, iPhone XR

Telecom brand Airtel has rolled out a new offer that would make it easy for you to buy an iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. Buying an iPhone has been on most people's wish list but the budget acts as a hindrance most of the time. The benefits that have been launched recently are exclusively for the Airtel postpaid costumers.

As per the Telecom Talk report, if you are an eligible Airtel postpaid subscriber, you will get an instant discount of Rs 3600 and Rs 3400 on the purchase of iPhone 11 and iPhone XR respectively. The offer is valid for Airtel subscribers across the country.

The discount that will be offered to the Airtel postpaid customers will be over the discounts offered by your banks. For instance, HDFC customers usually get up to Rs 6000 off on the purchase of an iPhone, so in this case if you are an HDFC and Airtel customer, you will get a massive discount of upto Rs 9000 on the purchase of the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. If you plan to buy the iPhone 11you will get a discount of Rs 3600. So considering that iPhone 11 64GB variant costs Rs 68,300 now, you can get it for Rs 64,700 after discount. Similarly, with iPhone XR, you will get an instant discount of Rs 3400.

The offer can be redeemed at offline retail stores including Croma and Apple Unicorn stores. The offer went live on July 15 and it will be on till August 10, 2020.

So to avail the discount, you will first have to download the Airtel Thanks app if you don't have to already. Once you download it, you will have to look for the coupon and click on "Claim now". When you proceed further, you will have to share your number Airtel number with Apple to get the offer and then click on "Proceed". However, you can only use this offer for yourself and not give it to your friends or family for the purchase of the iPhones as the offer code is non-transferable.

In case, you were once an Airtel subscribers but the number doesn't work now, you cannot avail the offer. To get the discounts, you need to be an active Airtel subscriber. Also, a user can only use the offer coupon once and not many times. So grab the iPhone 11 before the offer ends on August 10, 2020.