Airtel prepaid and postpaid plans offering free subscription to Amazon Prime

Highlights Airtel is the only telecom operator that provides free life insurance to customers

Airtel has only one prepaid plan that offers the free subscription and that is the Rs 349 plan

Airtel has one postpaid costing Rs 499 that offers free subscription to the Amazon Prime app

Telecom giant Airtel has some of the best prepaid plans for their subscribers that not only provide data and calling benefits but also some added benefits. Airtel is the only telecom operator that provides free life insurance to customers and it has some prepaid plans that offer a free subscription to streaming app Amazon Prime, which otherwise costs Rs 999 per year.

At a time when the entire world is lockdown, people are relying on the internet to get a bit of normalcy in their life. The internet consumption has increased by many folds as people are relying on social media to fulfill their professional commitments and for their entertainment. In times like this, you need a plan that not only offers great data benefits but also provides additional data and Airtel has the perfect plans to suit your needs. The telecom giant offers one prepaid plan and one postpaid plan that comes with free subscription to Amazon Prime.

Airtel prepaid plan offering a subscription to Amazon Prime

Airtel has only one prepaid plan that offers the free subscription and that is the Rs 349 plan. The plan not only offers a free subscription to Amazon Prime but also provides additional internet data. It comes with 2GB internet data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. However, despite the other benefits the one that grabs the attention is the subscription to Amazon Prime. However, there is a catch, the Amazon Prime will only be activated for a month. Whereas if you calculate otherwise, the monthly amount for Amazon Prime would be Rs 129 if you buy it separately but with Airtel pack, you will get additional calling and internet data. The offer is available for people who will make a fresh recharge of Rs. 349 Airtel prepaid pack. This offer is not applicable for existing Amazon Prime members. The status of the Amazon Prime membership can be checked at 'Account' > 'Manage Prime Membership'. If you already availed the offer, it will show the option of "Watch now" along with the validity of your subscription period.

Airtel postpaid plan offering a subscription to Amazon Prime

Airtel has one postpaid costing Rs 499 that offers a free subscription to the Amazon Prime app. But unlike the monthly prepaid plan, under this plan users will get a one-free year subscription to Amazon Prime, which otherwise costs Rs 999. This plan also comes along with a monthly data of 75GB along with free calls and SMSes. This pack also provides free subscriptions to other streaming apps such as Zee5, Airtel Stream, etc.