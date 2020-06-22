Highlights Airtel has four prepaid plans offering 2GB data per day

Airtel prepaid plans offering 2GB data per day: All you need to know

Airtel is one of the most preferred telecom operators in India. The company made changes to some of its existing prepaid plans recently and also added some new plans to the list. Airtel has also decreased the prices of some of its prepaid plans and increased the benefits. The prepaid plans are now more affordable than ever and provide great data benefits.

In today's article, we would focus on all the Airtel prepaid plans that offer 2GB data per day. Airtel has plans in all price range with different validity. So if you are an Airtel, here's everything you should know about the prepaid plans offered by the company.

 The first prepaid plan offering 2GB data per day costs Rs 298. The prepaid plan ships with unlimited local, STD, and Roaming calls on any network along with 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days. If you compare the prepaid plan with that of Vodafone and Jio, the Airtel plans cost almost the same as Vodafone but the Jio prepaid plan offering similar benefits is a lot cheaper than the other telecom brands.

Another prepaid plan by Airtel that offers 2GB data per day costs Rs 349. It also offers unlimited local, STD, and Roaming calls on any network along with 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days. But the prepaid plan ships with free subscription to Amazon Prime worth Rs 999. This could be one of the most important reasons why you can get this prepaid plan.

Apart from these, Airtel has another prepaid plan costing Rs 449 which provides 2GB data per day. The prepaid plan comes along with unlimited local, STD, and Roaming calls on any network along with 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days.

So Airtel offers a total of four prepaid plan that comes with 2GB data per day. The last prepaid plan in this segment costs Rs 698. This one is also a quarterly prepaid plan by the company considering it has a validity of 84 days. The prepaid plan ships with unlimited local, STD, and Roaming calls on any network along with 100 SMS per day. Although the price is on the higher side, the quarterly prepaid plan is quite a good option for users who don't like to recharge their phones every month.