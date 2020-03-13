Airtel prepaid plans that offer 1.5GB data per day: Check them out

Highlights Airtel has two plans offering 1.5GB data per day

The Rs 279 prepaid plan comes along with life insurance cover

The plan has a validity of 28 days from the date of recharge.

Service provider Airtel is now one of the top telecom operators in terms of download speed. They have several prepaid plans designed for people from all walks of life. Although the company faces stiff competition from Vodafone and Jio, Airtel has upped their game when it comes to providing some of the best benefits to the prepaid users. Airtel is the only telecom company that offers life insurance cover clubbed with some of their prepaid plans.

There are all sorts of users, some people a lot of internet data, some just use their phones to make calls. So the prepaid plans are designed keeping in mind the needs of the users.

In this article, we would focus on the prepaid plans offered by Airtel that provide 1.5GB data per day. These plans are mostly affordable and priced under Rs 300.

The Airtel plan offering 1.5GB data per day starts at Rs 249. The plan comes along with 100 SMSes per day, unlimited calls to all the networks, free subscription to various streaming apps. The plan is valid for 28 days.

Airtel has another plan that offers 1.5GB data per day for Rs 279 prepaid, unlimited calls, 100 SMSes. But one of the takeaways of this plan is that it comes along with an insurance cover of Rs 4 Lakhs from HDFC Life Insurance.

So if you come to think of it, the Rs 279 plan is the most useful plan currently in the market. The plan not only offers the usual calling benefits but also gives a chance to users to secure their life with a life insurance cover only by spending Rs 279. Interestingly, Airtel's competitors Jio and Vodafone have no such life plans as of now but they might implement the scheme soon.

Airtel has another plan that offers a life insurance cover but it doesn't provide great data or calling benefits. The Rs 179 prepaid plan offers a total of 2GB internet data, unlimited calling without any FUP limit along with 300 SMSes. The plan has a validity of 28 days from the date of recharge. It comes with a life insurance cover worth Rs 2 Lakhs.