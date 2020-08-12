Airtel prepaid plans with 28 days validity: All you need to know

Highlights Airtel has more than five prepaid plans with 28 days validity.

The prepaid plans provide unlimited calling to all networks and great data benefits.

The prepaid plans come with upto 3GB data per day.

Telecom giant Airtel had added many prepaid plans to list and also discontinued some of its existing plans. The company had announced many pocket friendly but loaded with benefits plan of late. Airtel has plans that fit the pockets of all types of users. Whether you need a prepaid pack only for internet data or calling, Airtel has lots to offer.

While Airtel has a plethora of plans to choose from, in this article we would focus on the prepaid plans that have the validity of 28 days. These plans are suited for people who like to recharge their numbers in every 28 days. So let's have a look.

 The most affordable plan in this segment costs Rs 219. The prepaid plan comes with 1GB data per day along with truly unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a free subscription to the Airtel Xstream app and free hello tunes. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

 The next prepaid plan in line is priced at Rs 249. The prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB data per day along with truly unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a free subscription to the Airtel Xstream app and free hello tunes. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

 The Rs 279 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB data per day and 100SMSes per day. It also provides truly unlimited calls to all networks. The plan comes with a free subscription to the Airtel Xstream app and free hello tunes. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Apart from the usual benefits, the prepaid plan also comes with life insurance of Rs 4 Lakhs.

Airtel also has a similar plan that is priced at Rs 289. It provides the same data benefits as the Rs 279 prepaid plan but it comes with a free subscription to Zee5 premium, streaming app. The prepaid plan also has a validity of 28 days.

 If you want more than 1.5GB data per day, Airtel offers Rs 298 prepaid plan which offers 2GB data per day. The plan comes with truly unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day and provides a free subscription to Airtel Xstream app and free hello tunes. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

 Airtel also offers another prepaid plan at Rs 349 that offers similar benefits but comes with a free subscription to Amazon Prime. Apart from this, it comes with 2GB data per day and offers unlimited calling to all networks.