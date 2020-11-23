Airtel prepaid plans with 28 days validity under Rs 500 listed

Highlights Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500 offer 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB and 3GB daily data with unlimited calling and SMS benefits.

Airtel's Rs 289, Rs 349, Rs 401 and Rs 448 prepaid plans give a subscription to Zee5 premium, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar respectively.

Additional benefits include a free subscription to AirtelXstream, free HelloTunes and Wynk music with nearly all plans.

There are talks about tariff hikes telcos like Airtel may bring about soon. Airtel, for now, however, offers plans under Rs 500 that are efficient, offer substantial amounts of data and calling. Some of these plans also offer yearly or monthly streaming benefits like Zee5 Premium, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Let us have a look at these plans from Airtel.

Airtel Rs 219 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1GB of data per day with 28-days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free subscription to AirtelXstream, free HelloTunes and Wynk music.

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5GB data per day with 28-days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free subscription to AirtelXstream, free HelloTunes and Wynk music. Customers also get Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.



Airtel Rs 289 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5Gb data per day with 28-days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free subscription to Zee5 premium valid for 28 days. The additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB of data per day with 28-days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free subscription to Amazon Prime and additional benefits remain the same as in the above-stated plan.



Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan: This plan gives 3GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits remain the same as in the above-stated plan.



Airtel Rs 401 data-only prepaid plan: This plan gives 30GB data with 28 days validity, The plan also brings 1 year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.



Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan: This is considered as one of the best-prepaid plans under Rs 500 as this plan gives 3GB data per day with 28-days validity and an annual VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan comes with 100 SMS per day and additional benefits with a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.