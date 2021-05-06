Airtel prepaid recharge plans that give free Amazon Prime Video subscription for mobile

Highlights Airtel prepaid users can get access to the Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition.

Airtel users must have the Airtel Thanks app to access a free 30-day trial period of Amazon Prime Video for mobile.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan gives access to Amazon Prime on multiple devices, with access to Prime Video and free delivery.

Airtel gives almost all its prepaid users access to the Amazon Prime video mobile edition that starts from Rs 89. Initially, the eligible users get free access to Amazon Prime for a 30-day trial period. Since Amazon Prime is limited to phone screens, users should have the Airtel Thanks app to make recharge plans. To avail of the Amazon Prime mobile edition, users can avail the free trial period of 30 days. After the 30 days free trial, Airtel customers can continue to access Prime Video Mobile Edition through prepaid recharge plans from Rs 89, to get 28-days of Prime Video Mobile Edition along with 6GB data or choose a Rs 299 pack of 28-day validity that includes Prime Video Mobile Edition along with unlimited calls, data access of 1.5 GB per day.

To access Prime Video with multi-user access that let users stream across devices including Smart TV and lets them watch content in HD with Prime benefits including ad-free music with Prime Music and free delivery on Amazon Prime, prime reading and other prime benefits, users will have the option of recharging with a 30-day Amazon Prime membership at Rs 131 or recharge with a Rs 349 pack of 28-day validity that includes Amazon Prime membership along with unlimited calling, data access of 2 GB per day.Further, the Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition is eligible with these plans.

Airtel plans with Amazon Prime benefit with 1.5GB daily data: Rs 149, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 299 prepaid bundle plans give Prime Video Mobile Edition, unlimited calling, 1.5 GB per day for 28 days along with access to Amazon Prime Video on mobile. These plans also give access to unlimited calling and SMS benefits. Rs 399 and Rs 598 prepaid plans give the same benefits for 56 days and 84 days respectively.

Airtel plans with Amazon Prime benefit with 2GB daily data: Rs 298 prepaid plan gives access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition for 28 days, while Rs 449 and Rs 698 prepaid plans give access to 2GB daily data with 56 days and 84 days validity. These plans also give access to unlimited calling and SMS benefits.

Airtel plans with Amazon Prime benefit with 3GB daily data: Rs 398 and Rs 558 prepaid mobile plans give 3GB daily data with 28 days and 56 days validity. These plans also give access to unlimited calling and SMS benefits.

Airtel's Rs 129, Rs 149, Rs 179 and Rs 379 prepaid plans give access to Amazon Prime video mobile in addition to data benefits and validity up to 84 days. The long-term prepaid plans priced at Rs 1498, Rs 2498 and Rs 2698 also give access to Prime Video along with data benefits.



