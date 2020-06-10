Airtel revamps One Airtel plans, upgrades broadband speed up to 200 Mbps

Highlights One Airtel plans start from Rs 899 and go up to Rs 1999 for which users can get up to 20 per cent discount.

Airtel has revamped One Airtel plans that allow users to combine multiple services like mobile, broadband, and DTH services under one bill. While most of its plans have remained unchanged, it has tweaked two of its plans, Telecom Talk reported.

Airtel offers four One Airtel plans. Let's look at them in detail.

One Airtel plan at Rs 899: Under this plan, Airtel users can combine postpaid mobile services and their DTH plans. The postpaid plan brings with it a SIM card and one add-on. The plan also offers 75GB data with unlimited STD and local calls. Airtel offers TV channels worth Rs 350 and complimentary access to Amazon Prime and Airtel XStream for a year.

One Airtel Plan at Rs 1349: This combined plan by Airtel offers users to take four postpaid connections that will have one regular SIM and three add-on SIMs. Users can browse up to 150GB data if they subscribe to this plan. In this plan too, users can pay combined bills for postpaid connections and DTH. This plan also offers benefits same as the above-mentioned plan.

One Airtel Plan at Rs 1499: This plan combines Fibre to the home (FTTH) broadband and postpaid mobile services under one bill. Users can avail two postpaid connections that will include on regular SIM and one add-on connection. This plan offers FTTH services with up to 200 Mbps speed and lets users browse up to 300GB data. This plan offers landline services across India.

One Airtel Plan at Rs 1999: This plan combines four services in one bill including mobile, DTH, fiber, and landline connection. Airtel allows three connections under this offer including one SIM and two add-on connections. It also gives Rs 424 worth of TV channels as part of the DTH services. This plan also offers FTTH services with up to 200 Mbps speed and lets users browse up to 300GB data.

Users can save up to 20 per cent with the above-stated One Airtel plans:

For the Rs 899 plan, users can save Rs 149 on the postpaid connections as the rental amount for DTH and mobile services is Rs 698.

For the Rs 1499 plan, users will get a discount of Rs 117 as the broadband plan carries a rental amount of Rs 999. The postpaid mobile connections with the Rs 1499 plan have a rental of Rs 897 that enables users to save Rs 81.

For the Rs 1999 plan, users save Rs 169 on the broadband plan as it carries a rental amount of Rs 999. For the postpaid plan, users get a Rs 152 discount which has a rental amount of Rs 897 including DTH and mobile services.

Airtel offers an XStream box worth Rs 3999 to One Airtel users with free-services from the date of activation. Airtel also offers a complimentary dual-band WiFi router with free installation to One Airtel users.

Users must note that the rental amount cannot be changed if customers are already enrolled in a plan. Users can also save up to 20 per cent if they combine three or more services under the One Airtel Plan.