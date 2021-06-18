Airtel rolls out Rs 456 prepaid plan with 50GB data to compete with Jio's new Rs 447 plan

Highlights Airtel has announced a new prepaid plan at Rs 456 that gives 50GB data for 60 days.

The plan is similar to Jios new Rs 447 freedom plan with 50GB data for 60 days.

These plans do not have a daily data limit.

This week has seen the introduction of new prepaid plans from telecom companies. Jio earlier introduced five freedom plans or plans that do not have a daily data limit with 15,30,60, 90 and 365 days plan validity. The move came after TRAI directed telecom companies to increase the validity on prepaid plans from 28 days to 30 days as the regulator received complaints from customers who said they felt cheated. Jio also asked TRAI to advise other Telecom companies to launch prepaid plans with 30 days validity.

Now, Airtel has introduced a prepaid plan at Rs 456 plan with bulk data and unlimited calls. The plan offers 50GB data for 60 days validity with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. This means that users will not have a daily data limit with this plan and can use data as per their requirement. After the exhaustion of data, users will be required to pay 50 paise per megabyte Re 1 per local and Rs. 1.5 per national SMS message. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, free hellotunes, Wynk music, Airtel XStream Premium, and Rs 100 cashback on Fastag.

First reported by Pirce Baba, the plan has been listed on Airtel's website and is available on Airtel Thanks app from where it can be purchased. It can also be bought through third party payment apps like Google Pay and PayTM. The plan announced by Airtel is very similar to Jio's new Rs 447 freedom plan. Jio announced a Rs 447 freedom prepaid plan with no daily data limit. This plan gives 50GB data with no daily data limit for 60 days validity with unlimited calls and access to Jio apps.



Airtel and Jio offer regular prepaid plans at this price point that give more dailly data and have a little less validity but are more economical. Jio's Rs 444 and Airtel's Rs 449 regular prepaid plans give 2GB daily data for 56 days. That is more daily data with four days lesser validity. Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 56 days validity. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan gives 2GB daily data for 56 days with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.