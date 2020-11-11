Airtel subscription base is bigger than Reliance Jio, TRAI reports

Highlights TRAI states that the total wireless subscribers increased from1,14,418 crores to 1,14,792 crores in August 2020.

The number of telecommunication subscribers increased amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. When everyone languished in COVID-19 lockdown, telecommunication companies benefited as more and more people subscribed. Bharti Airtel Limited is one of the Indian telecom services companies which surpassed others in the month of August 2020. According to a latest report from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI), it is noted that Airtel added more subscribers than Jio in the mentioned period of time.

Bharti Airtel Limited counted 28.99 lakh subscribers, whereas, Reliance Jio stayed behind with 18.64 lakhs subscriber additions in August. This was followed by government-owned telecom BSNL with 2 lakh subscribers. While these three telecommunication companies witnessed an increase in the number of wireless subscribers, a few companies continued to lose subscribers in the same month. For instance, Vodafone Idea lost subscribers with a decline of 12.28 lakhs in the month of August.

Tellingly, Jio enjoyed the largest share in the wireless telecommunication market with 35.08 per cent market share. Bharti Airtel Limited came in second with 28.12 percent market share.

The report from TRAI states that the total wireless subscribers increased from 1,14,418 crores to 1,14,792 crores in a month from July to August respectively. But the addition of Jio subscribers reduced in the month of August 2020. The Reliance Jio subscribers went down from 35.54 lakhs to 18.64 lakhs.

On the other hand, Airtel's subscriber base declined from 32.60 lakhs to 28.99 lakhs from July to August 2020. But when the number of subscriptions is compared with Jio's, Bharti Airtel witnesses a win-win situation by adding 10 lakh more subscribers in August.

Regions including Kolkata, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, UP (W), Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Assam, Orissa, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Mumbai, North East, Punjab and Delhi saw the maximum monthly growth rate of wireless subscribers in the aforementioned period of time.

As the report says, "All service areas showed growth except Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, U.P. (E), and Jammu & Kashmir in their wireless subscribers during the month of August-20. Kolkata and Himachal Pradesh service area showed maximum growth of 1.13% in its wireless subscriber base during the month."

While Airtel and Jio bagged the top two positions in increasing their subscriber base, Vodafone Idea lost about 25 lakhs subscribers when compared to its July subscriber base. BSNL made a modest gain of 2.14 lakhs subscribers in the month of August.