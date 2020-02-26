Airtel updates International Roaming services: All details on charges, talktime, data and validity

Highlights Airtel has updated its International Roaming services.

The new roaming benefits are applicable for both prepaid and postpaid customers.

Airtel has released a bunch of new global packs for customers with various benefits.

If you have been lately planning a journey outside India, going over the international roaming plans is quite messy. Airtel wants to fix that with its updated International Roaming guidelines. The company has detailed its new International Roaming (IR) plans and services that aim to give an international traveller more control data usage, talktime and curbing additional charges. Unlike before, the updated IR services are valid for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

The updated International Roaming services now claim to give customers more control over their international roaming plans and services. Some new features have been inducted such as real-time usage tracking and disabling IR services with a single tap. Airtel has also released a couple of new global packs that are now active for 82 countries around the world.

Here are all the new global packs listed for both prepaid and postpaid customers:

Travel Basics - Global Packs for prepaid customers -

-The Rs 1,199 plan is offering 1GB data usage along with 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and host country. The pack also offers unlimited incoming SMS for 30 days.

-The Rs 799 plan doesn't offer any data but it provides 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and host country. Users also get unlimited incoming SMS for 30 days.

Travel Unlimited - upcoming global packs for prepaid and postpaid customers

-There will be a Rs 4,999 plan that will offer 1GB of data per day along with unlimited incoming calls, 500 minutes of outgoing calls to India and host country, as well as unlimited incoming SMS for 10 days.

For all these plans, customers will be able to enjoy the following roaming benefits:

-Subscribers will be able to track their plan usage in real-time. That means you can use the Airtel Thanks app to keep a tab on how much data you have used and how much talktime is left.

-Once a plan's benefits expires, Airtel says that data services will be blocked to avoid unwanted over-usage charges. The service can be resumed once the user tops-up the plan.

-Postpaid customers will be able to enable or disable their roaming packs with a single button whenever they like.

-Users can now pre-book or pre-purchase the roaming pack and use it once they are in the roaming zone. The roaming plan will automatically be activated as soon as the user lands in a foreign country.