Airtel users can get up to 6GB additional data with some prepaid plans, here is how

Highlights Airtel offers 2GB, 4GB and 6GB data coupons with unlimited plans of 28 days, 56 days and 84 days valdity.

The offer is app exclusive and gives users additional data coupons after they have made the recharge.

Airtel users recharging through the app can go to the My Coupons section and tap on redeem to get the additional data coupons.

Airtel offers additional data coupons to users recharging their phones with prepaid plans priced above Rs 200 if they make the recharge through the Airtel Thanks app. The offer is app exclusive and gives users additional data coupons after they have made the recharge. Airtel gives 2GB additional data with plans that have 28-days validity, 4GB additional data with plans that give 56 days validity, and 6GB additional data with prepaid plans that give 84 days validity.

Airtel recently partnered with Amazon to introduce Prime Video Mobile Edition plans starting at Rs 89, exclusive to Airtel customers. The additional data can help users stream shows seamlessly. Furthermore, Airtel also offers discount Rs 50 discount coupons with some of its prepaid plans given the recharge is made through the app. Airtel users recharging through the app can go to the My Coupons section and tap on redeem to get the additional data coupons.

The plans listed by Airtel Thanks app that give 2GB data coupons and subscription to Prime Video Mobile edition under the 28 days validity are the Rs 219 prepaid that plan that gives 1GB daily data, free calling and 100 SMS with a subscription to Airtel Thanks app, Prime Video Mobile Edition, Free Hello Tunes and Free Wynk Music. The plan gives 2GB data coupons if recharges through the Airtel Thanks app.

Further, under the 2GB, daily data plans are the Rs 249 and Rs 289 prepaid plans that also give 2GB additional data if recharged through the app. Both plans give access to Prime Video Mobile edition plans. The Rs 289 plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free subscription to Zee5 premium valid for 28 days. The additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free Hello Tunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions. Airtel's Rs 298 and 349 prepaid plans also give 2GB daily data for 28 days with 2GB additional data. The latter gives a free subscription to Amazon Prime and additional benefits remain the same as in the above-stated plans.



56 days validity plans: Rs 399, Rs 449 and Rs 558 prepaid plans that offer 1.5GB, 2GB and 3GB daily data respectively and offer 56 days validity with 4GB data coupons. The Rs 599 prepaid plan offers a subscription to Disney Hotstar.

84 days validity plans: Airtel's Rs 598 and Rs 698 prepaid plans offer 84 days validity and give 1.5GB and 2GB daily data respectively. These plans give 6GB additional data coupons.