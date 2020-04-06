Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio users can now recharge their numbers at ATMs: Here is how

Highlights Airtel has also partnered with a few grocery stores and pharmacies to enable the recharge facility.

Great news for all the Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone users as they can now recharge their numbers at any ATM near them. Jio was the first telecom giant to come up with this facility a week ago. Following the suit, Airtel and Vodafone too implemented the same for their customers. Airtel has also partnered with a few grocery stores and pharmacies to enable the recharge facility.

Airtel has collaborated with HDFC and ICICI bank to make recharge possible at their ATMs while Vodafone has collaborated with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Citi Bank, DCB Bank, IDBI Bank and Standard Chartered. While Reliance Jio has partnered State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, CitiBank, DCB Bank, AUF Bank, Standard Chartered Bank for the recharge facility. The users can visit any of these banks' ATMs and get their recharge done. Airtel users can also go to Big Bazaars and Apollo Pharmacies to recharge their numbers.

So how does it work?

Step 1: Insert your card in the ATM machine

Step 2: Select the recharge option that will appear on the screen of your ATM machine.

Step 3: Enter the mobile number that you want to recharge.

Step 4: Enter the recharge amount.

Step: 5 Enter your ATM pin

Step 6: After entering all the details correctly press ENTER

Step 7: You will get a confirmation message stating that your recharge is done. The amount will get deducted from your bank account.

Step 8: You will also receive a message from your network operator.

The ATM recharge option is only feasible for people who do not recharge their numbers online.

Vodafone also has an SMS recharge facility, especially for ICICI bank and Axis bank customers. Here's how you can recharge your Vodafone number using the SMS recharge facility.

Step 1: Send an SMS from your number to either 9717000002 or 5676782

Step 2: Type MOBILE 10 digit mobile number Idea /Vodafone Amount

Step 3: Enter the last six digit of your ICICI Bank account or Axis Bank account to complete the transactions.

These were among the few initiatives taken by the telecom giants to make things easier for the customers amid lockdown. Earlier, Vodafone and Airtel had increased the validity of their existing plans till April 17 for their customers and also credited the accounts of low-income customers with Rs 10. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, provided 100 calls and 100 free SMSes to the customers till April 17.