Airtel, Vodafone may not offer Platinum and REDX plans anymore: Here is all you need to know

Highlights Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had asked the network operators including Airtel and Vodafone to put their premium plans on hold

Airtel announced a week ago that it would provide faster speed to platinum subscribers

Vodafone too has a REDX plan for postpaid customers.

Airtel announced a week ago that it would provide faster speed to platinum subscribers but that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had asked the network operators including Airtel and Vodafone to put their premium plans that offer priority services to customers on hold. This comes days after Airtel announced it priority plan.

So let's dig deep into the plans that are now blocked by TRAI

Here is what Airtel Platinum plan offers

Airtel had rolled out the Priority 4G Network plan a week ago. Under which, all the Platinum postpaid users were said to be receiving faster 4G speed. Airtel customers who have subscribed to postpaid plans starting Rs 499 and above are designated as Platinum users. The users active on Platinum plans a range of exclusive benefits, including a customized Platinum UI on Airtel Thanks app.

Not just the high-speed Internet, the Airtel Platinum customers were also promised preferential treatment at customer care centers and retail stores. The services are also known as,"red carpet customer care". All Airtel call centers and retail stores have dedicated staff to cater to the Platinum customers on priority and cut down the waiting time.

Airtel had also said that it will enable doorstep delivery of SIM cards if users want to upgrade their existing plans or subscribe to the Platinum plans. As of now, Airtel has four postpaid plans starting at Rs 499. The postpaid plan provides a rollover 3G/4G data of 75GB a month, unlimited local and STD calls along with a free Amazon Prime subscription for one year. Apart from this, the plan also ships with a free subscription to Zee5, Airtel Stream and an anti-virus kit for your mobile.

Vodafone REDX plan

Vodafone's REDX plans have been into existence for quite some time now. The company had promised 50 percent faster data speeds and other benefits and privileges including unlimited data, calls, premium content, international roaming pack etc.

Vodafone currently has a one limited edition REDX plan costing Rs 1099. The plan offers unlimited data and calls, Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription, free international roaming, free airport lounge access and priority 4G network with faster data speeds.

TRAI had asked not the companies to detail their priority plans which are designed for certain priority customers willing to pay more.It also questioned how the companies were willing to protect the interest of other general subscribers.

"We are passionate about delivering the best network and service experience to all our customers. This is why we have a relentless obsession to eliminate faults and have been consistently recognised by international agencies as the best network in terms of speed, latency, and video experience. At the same time, we want to keep raising the bar for our postpaid customers in terms of service and responsiveness. This is an ongoing effort at our end," an Airtel spokesperson told PTI.

Vodafone, on the other hand, said that its fastest 4G speed in many markets has been verified by global testing agencies. "Vodafone REDX plan offers a range of benefits including unlimited data, calls, premium content, international roaming pack etc. for our valued postpaid customers who want more," Vodafone spokesperson told PTI.

"VIL is committed to serve its customers with the best in class offerings and high-speed 4G data across all markets. VIL's fastest 4G speed in many markets, including metros, has been verified by global testing agencies, such as Ookla and OpenSignal amongst others," the spokesperson added.