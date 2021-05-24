Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Rs 149 and Rs 199 prepaid recharge plans and what they offer

Highlights Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans priced at Rs 149 and Rs 199 with up to 1.5Gb daily data.

These plans can come in handy for users looking for a month-long validity with basic benefits.

BSNL Rs 187 prepaid plan gives a month-long prepaid plan with 2GB daily data.

Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans that are priced at Rs 149 and Rs 199. While Jio gives 1GB daily data with Rs 149 plans and Rs 1.5GB daily data with Rs 199 prepaid plans, Airtel and Vi offer slightly different benefits at the same price point. Jio exceeds in giving basic calling benefits at Rs 149 and Rs 199. However, Airtel and Vi offer additional SMS and other entertainment benefits with their plans. These plans can come in handy for users looking for a month-long validity with basic benefits.



Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Rs 149 prepaid plan



Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan: The prepaid plan has a validity of 24 days and offers 24 GB data spread, this means users essentially get 1GB per day with this plan. The plan also brings unlimited calls for Jio to Jio numbers and non-Jio numbers, voice calls with a FUP limit of 300 minutes. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 149 prepaid plan: The Rs 149 prepaid plan by Airtel gives 2GB data spread with unlimited calling and SMS benefits with 300 SMS. This plan offers a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk music and free hello tunes.

Vi Rs 149 prepaid plan: Vi is giving 3GB data with 300 SMS and unlimited calling for Rs 149 prepaid plan. The plan is giving 1GB additional data to web or app users. Additional benefits include Vi Movies & TV access.

One can conclude that Jio's Rs 149 plan gives more data, 8 times and 12 times if compared with Airtel and Vi respectively. Where calling is concerned, Airtel, Jio and Vi give unlimited calling across networks. Jio gives 100 SMS per day whereas Airtel and Vi give 300 SMS in total with their Rs 149 prepaid plans.



Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Rs 199 prepaid plans:

Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan: If Jio users are ready to spare Rs 50 in addition to the Rs 149 prepaid plan, they can also consider the Rs 199 prepaid plan by Jio. This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 42 GB data, this means users essentially get 1.5 GB per day with this plan. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls and gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plans: The plan gives 1GB daily data with 24 days validity. It also gives unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition, Wynk Music, free hello tunes and Airtel XStream.

Vi Rs 199 prepaid plan: The plan gives 1GB data per day with unlimited calls and 100 SMS. The plan also gives access to Vi movies and TV basic accounts.

Looking at the Rs 199 prepaid plans, Jio offers more data benefits than Airtel and Vi and more validity, while Airtel and Vi give 1Gb daily data for 24 days.

BSNL Rs 118 and Rs 187 prepaid plans: The prepaid plans have a validity of 26 days and 28 days respectively. While the Rs 118 plan gives 0.5GB daily high-speed data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps. The Rs 187 prepaid plan gives 2GB high-speed daily data with speed reduced to 80 Kbps after high-speed data. The plans also give unlimited calling and 100 SMS.



